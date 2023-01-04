OK Magazine
Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany All Smiles After She's Blasted For Receiving Kiss From Donald Trump — See Photo

brittany aldean smiles trump photo
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 4 2023, Updated 5:02 p.m. ET

After Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany, got backlash for receiving a kiss from Donald Trump on New Year's Eve, the star seemed unfazed by the drama.

On Wednesday, January 4, the blonde babe, 34, shared some photos of herself with her kiddos via her Instagram Story. In one snap, she posted a photo of her kids — son Memphis and daughter Navy — playing with some toys. "The cutest sensory bins!" she wrote. "Navy has the unicorn. Memphis has the construction."

jason aldean wife brittany smiles blasted donald trump kiss
Source: @brittanyaldean/instagram

The next slide shows Brittany taking a selfie with her daughter, who was born in 2019. "Mama's mini," she gushed.

Brittany also shared her makeup routine for her followers. "My go-to makeup look! What else do you guys want to see? 💄Products Used," she said before listing different brands.

As OK! previously reported, Brittany got flak for posting some pictures from Trump's New Year Eve party at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

“A fairy-tale ending to 2022🤍,” she captioned the snapshots, which included one of the political guru, 76, kissing Brittany on the forehead as her husband looked on.

After the mom-of-two shared the pictures, people couldn't help but comment on the situation.

One person wrote, "What??!!! ridiculous! Unfollowing!!!" while another stated, "I have lost a lot of respect."

A third person said, "How can any women support him ... or want him to kiss her head? Brittany with how much you talk about supporting other women ... that's an oxymoron."

jason aldean wife brittany smiles blasted donald trump kiss
Source: @brittanyaldean/instagram
Some other people made fun of the "Dirt Road Anthem" crooner, 45, who looked a bit bothered by the former president's move.

“Lol. Aldean’s expression is hilarious. It’s a cross between displeasure and anger. Trump would screw ole Jason over in a heartbeat but there he is. What a cluck,” one pointed out, while a second said, “That third rate country singer looks pissed and surprised. Hey Jason, he is used to ‘getting what he wants.' Divorce in 2023?”

