Donald Trump Is 'Giving the Finger to the American People' With His Controversial Cabinet Choices, Bob Woodward Claims

Author and former journalist 10 Biggest Bombshells From Bob Woodward's Book 'War': From Donald Trump's Secret Calls to Putin to Joe Biden's Explosive Moments and More criticized Donald Trump's choices for who will hold Cabinet positions and other high-profile jobs in his upcoming administration.
On the Monday, November 18, installment of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, Woodward suggested he was intentionally surrounding himself with people who would give him the most power.
"Now, you have to ask yourself, why wouldn’t Trump want somebody who at least has some experience?" he said. "He’s trying to recreate the imperial presidency. He is trying to say, 'Ah. I can do whatever I want. It’s up to me alone.'"
"There are all kinds of people with various political persuasions who have enough experience to run the Pentagon but he picked someone who isn’t even near it," he continued, referring to his controversial appointment of Army National Guard member Pete Hegseth, who was previously accused of having ties to white nationalism.
He also called out Trump's choice to make Tulsi Gabbard the Director of National Intelligence, despite being criticized for her sympathetic views toward Russia.
"You have to say ‘What is the goal?’ The goal is to give him all the say, all the power," Woodward continued. "It’s almost unconstitutional. Literally, it’s not, but look at it: Why do you want somebody who doesn’t know what they’re doing?"
"Check engine light has just gone off and we’ve pulled in to the wrong store," he added. "It makes no sense and it is a form of giving his middle finger to the American people."
And while Trump's picks for his Cabinet have many Republicans and Democrats concerned, the 78-year-old may be having a few regrets himself.
As OK! previously reported, a source claimed he's reconsidering his decision to nominate CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Howard Lutnick for Treasure Secretary. A recent report claimed Lutnick had been spending too much time around Trump and getting on his nerves.
Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is also reportedly in the running for the position — a choice the president-elect's new pal Elon Musk, 53, is leaning toward.
"Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback," the Tesla CEO said via X. "My view [for what it's worth] is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnick will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another."