Donald Trump Is 'Giving the Finger to the American People' With His Controversial Cabinet Choices, Bob Woodward Claims

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cabinet picks have been criticized on both sides of the political spectrum.

By:

Nov. 19 2024, Published 6:15 p.m. ET

Author and former journalist criticized Donald Trump's choices for who will hold Cabinet positions and other high-profile jobs in his upcoming administration.

On the Monday, November 18, installment of MSNBC’s Inside With Jen Psaki, Woodward suggested he was intentionally surrounding himself with people who would give him the most power.

donald trump giving finger americans cabinet choices bob woodward
Source: MEGA

Bob Woodward claimed Donald Trump's cabinet picks are an attempt to 'recreate the imperial presidency.'

"Now, you have to ask yourself, why wouldn’t Trump want somebody who at least has some experience?" he said. "He’s trying to recreate the imperial presidency. He is trying to say, 'Ah. I can do whatever I want. It’s up to me alone.'"

"There are all kinds of people with various political persuasions who have enough experience to run the Pentagon but he picked someone who isn’t even near it," he continued, referring to his controversial appointment of Army National Guard member Pete Hegseth, who was previously accused of having ties to white nationalism.

pete hegseth sexual misconduct
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017.

He also called out Trump's choice to make Tulsi Gabbard the Director of National Intelligence, despite being criticized for her sympathetic views toward Russia.

"You have to say ‘What is the goal?’ The goal is to give him all the say, all the power," Woodward continued. "It’s almost unconstitutional. Literally, it’s not, but look at it: Why do you want somebody who doesn’t know what they’re doing?"

donald trump giving finger americans cabinet choices bob woodward
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is reportedly second-guessing his pick for Treasury Secretary.

"Check engine light has just gone off and we’ve pulled in to the wrong store," he added. "It makes no sense and it is a form of giving his middle finger to the American people."

And while Trump's picks for his Cabinet have many Republicans and Democrats concerned, the 78-year-old may be having a few regrets himself.

donald trump cabinet picks bob woodward
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

As OK! previously reported, a source claimed he's reconsidering his decision to nominate CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald Howard Lutnick for Treasure Secretary. A recent report claimed Lutnick had been spending too much time around Trump and getting on his nerves.

Hedge fund manager Scott Bessent is also reportedly in the running for the position — a choice the president-elect's new pal Elon Musk, 53, is leaning toward.

"Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback," the Tesla CEO said via X. "My view [for what it's worth] is that Bessent is a business-as-usual choice, whereas @howardlutnick will actually enact change. Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another."

