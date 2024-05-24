'Furious' Jason Alexander Threatened to Quit 'Seinfeld' Over Lack of Screen Time, Claims Costar Michael Richards

Richards told outlets that he accepted being sidelined from an episode with grace. However, Alexander was allegedly greatly displeased with the situation.

In his memoir, Richards wrote that Alexander was under the impression that he would be one of the show's main draws and thought his screentime would reflect that.

"Jason came onto the show with the most confidence of anyone," the former sitcom actor recalled. "He had won a Tony Award on the New York stage... and until the table read for 'The Pen', he has assumed that Seinfeld is a buddy show, starring him and Jerry [Seinfeld]."