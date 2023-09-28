President Joe Biden Tells Heckler to 'Shush Up' During Speech in Arizona
President Joe Biden kept cool, calm and collected when he was heckled during his recent speech in Tempe, Ariz.
On Thursday, September 28, the commander-in-chief was addressing the crowd and talking about defending democracy when a climate activist began to shout out.
Biden, 80, took a pause and told them, "I’ll be happy to meet with you after I speak."
His response did nothing to quiet the heckler, who continued to interrupt while attendees told him to stop and sit down.
"Well, I’ll tell you what, if you shush up, I’ll meet with you immediately after this, OK?" Biden uttered, which prompted the crowd to give him a round of applause.
The incident, which reportedly occurred at the beginning of his address, went on for about a minute.
As he resumed his speech, the POTUS quipped, "Democracy never is easy, as we just demonstrated."
Biden's supporters admired how he reacted to the situation, with one tweeting, "I thought Biden’s speech was inspiring! And the way he handled that heckler was outstanding! Finally, we have an adult in the White House! God Bless Joe Biden!"
"Biden's response was perfect," echoed another. "Had it been Trump, Trump would almost certainly have asked security and the crowd to throw the heckler out and to rough him up as they did so."
"I watched it live. Terrific speech about what truly makes America great and about the threats posed to our republic by Trump and his MAGA Republican radical extremists. Biden handled the heckler masterfully," a third fan wrote on social media.
As the tweet mentioned, the Democrat also addressed Trump's behavior and that of his followers during his discourse.
"There is something dangerous happening in America," he stated. "There is an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy: the MAGA Movement."
"Not every Republican — not even the majority of Republicans — adhere to the extremist MAGA ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with Republicans my whole career," he continued. "But there is no question that today’s Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA extremists."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Oddly enough, it was just a few days earlier that Joe Scarborough expressed his opinion that in Biden's campaigns, he needs to highlight Trump's crimes more frequently.
"The Trump people are doing it," the TV star pointed out. "They're paying third parties to viciously attack Ron DeSantis ... to use A.I. technology to attack Ron DeSantis. They’re doing it around the clock. You would think the White House would be able to do two things at once."
"That’s what the president of the United States should be doing, but his campaign operation — I don’t know if everybody’s over 80 in his campaign operation — but his campaign operation, they need to put stuff out that makes people go every morning, ‘Oh, my God, Did you see what the Biden campaign put out yesterday?’ We never say that," he stated.
Mediaite reported on the heckler.