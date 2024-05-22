'I'm Not Looking for a Comeback': 'Seinfeld' Star Michael Richards Doesn't Expect Forgiveness After He Went on Racist, Slur-Filled Rant at Hecklers

The 74-year-old comedian recalled how the failure of his post-Seinfeld sitcom, The Michael Richards Show — which ended after only eight episodes in 2000 — weighed heavily on him.

Despite there being a six-year gap between the show's cancelation and the incident at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Richards admitted that the pressure and disappointment lingered.

During his performance at the comedy club, Richards was heckled by the audience, leading him to lash out with a string of racial slurs. Reflecting on the night, he remembered the words that triggered his outburst: "You're not funny. We don't think you're very funny!"

The comedian confessed that the remark hit him hard.