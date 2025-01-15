Jason Derulo's Baby Mama Jena Frumes Fumes Over DMs About All the 'Different Women' the Singer 'Is Involved With' Post-Split: 'I'm a Single Woman'
Jason Derulo’s baby mama Jena Frumes is speaking out after being bombarded with DMs about her ex’s new relationships.
“I’m a single woman. Everyone can please stop DM’ing me about all of the different women my ex is involved with & what he is doing. I’m trying to focus on my future, being a full-time mother to my son & trying to heal from that trauma,” she wrote in a post via Threads.
“Plus it’s none of my business anymore. It’s hard to move on and heal when you all keep on bombarding me with things that shouldn’t concern me anymore. Thank you,” she continued.
The “Glad U Came” hitmaker and the YouTuber called it quits in September 2021, just months after welcoming their son, Jason King.
"Jena and I have decided to part ways," Derulo tweeted at the time. "She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be."
One year after their split, the model opened up about their breakup in an Instagram comment, responding to a follower who criticized her bikini photo. “You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don't forget that," she wrote.
"Worth it in what way?" one troll wrote before commenting on Frumes' split from Derulo. "You're not married, which means your child is a b------ and you're playing the w---- role. Y'all got morals mixed up."
Frumes didn't hold back, responding, "I wouldn't call myself a w---- its unfortunate situation didn't work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it's best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve?"
She later took to her Instagram Story to further express the pain of the situation, sharing that all she ever wanted with Derulo was “a family to love and experience life with.”
"Women really don't deserve to be treated and judged the way they are. No one aspires to be a single mom. It's the biggest heartbreak and failure for me personally knowing I'm alone in this...But if your non-negotiables are being tested you'll never find peace in that relationship," the influencer wrote.
"If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I'll never accept that...we will never be able to make it work 'happily,' was straight up told that I should 'turn the other cheek.' I'll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!" she continued.
Frumes opened up further about Derulo's alleged infidelity, writing, "If the streets come first I can't change that so stop blaming the women like we chose the single mother life. That s--- is hella annoying. You don't know what women go through to try & 'make it work.' It was never about money or dating someone famous...I was in love & we planned a baby & life together! It didn't work out and life must go on. Leave me alone."
As for Derulo, he’s preparing to host TikTok’s annual Global Live Fest in London on January 16, the same day his new song "Snake," featuring dancer and actress Nora Fatehi, is set to drop.