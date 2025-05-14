or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jason Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Jason Kelce Spills on 'Fun' Mother’s Day Brunch With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Photo of Jason Kelce, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: Mega

Jason Kelce shared bits about the meaningful Mother’s Day brunch with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and their families.

By:

May 14 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Jason Kelce shared some details about the "special" Mother's Day bash with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and their moms in a Philadelphia restaurant.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star, 37, shared some details with a news outlet on May 12, giving fans an inside look at what was Taylor and Travis' first public outing in a couple of months.

"It was a lot of people in which was fun," Jason revealed, while keeping all the juicy details under wraps.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Travis and Jason Kelce
Source: Mega

Jason Kelce kept mum on details of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's time with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason, who shares four children with his wife, Kylie Kelce, noted, "Life is crazy. So to pay homage to all the women that made that possible it's a pretty special day."

Photos of the brunch featuring the dynamic duo of Taylor, 35, and Travis, 35, with Jason's family – including Kylie, 33, and their moms, Donna, 72, and Andrea, 67 – surfaced online.

Jason gave Donna a loving "nice gift card" and an exciting cruise adventure.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: Mega

Jason Kelce revealed the pop star has met his newborn daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

One sweet detail Jason spilled was his thoughtful gift to Donna, a loving "nice gift card" and an exciting cruise adventure since the mother-of-two "loves cruises."

The public outing also seemingly shut down rumors that Taylor and Travis' relationship, which started in 2023, was in dire straits. Insiders previously reiterated that the quiet time together made the power couple's bond even stronger.

MORE ON:
Jason Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jason Kelce, Ed Kelce, Travis Kelce and Donna Kelce
Source: Mega

Jason Kelce gifted Donna Kelce a cruise for Mother's Day.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," an insider revealed to Life & Style. Now, the "I Bet You Think About Me" singer and the NFL star are currently "amping up wedding discussions.”

The insider continued: "They already knew how compatible they were but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain." Sounds like a match made in heaven!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: Mega

Donna Kelce once quipped that Travis Kelce kept mum about most of his relationships.

This month, another source disclosed that the couple, dating since summer 2023, is making the most out of their downtime. "Taylor's been in rest-and-relaxation mode since she wrapped her Eras Tour in December," the insider detailed.

Whispers of their future linger especially after Donna shared her thoughts on Travis' previous relationships during a recent podcast episode. "I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college. You told me zero. You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date?" she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.