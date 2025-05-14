Jason Kelce Spills on 'Fun' Mother’s Day Brunch With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce shared some details about the "special" Mother's Day bash with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and their moms in a Philadelphia restaurant.
The retired Philadelphia Eagles star, 37, shared some details with a news outlet on May 12, giving fans an inside look at what was Taylor and Travis' first public outing in a couple of months.
"It was a lot of people in which was fun," Jason revealed, while keeping all the juicy details under wraps.
Jason, who shares four children with his wife, Kylie Kelce, noted, "Life is crazy. So to pay homage to all the women that made that possible it's a pretty special day."
Photos of the brunch featuring the dynamic duo of Taylor, 35, and Travis, 35, with Jason's family – including Kylie, 33, and their moms, Donna, 72, and Andrea, 67 – surfaced online.
Jason gave Donna a loving "nice gift card" and an exciting cruise adventure.
The public outing also seemingly shut down rumors that Taylor and Travis' relationship, which started in 2023, was in dire straits. Insiders previously reiterated that the quiet time together made the power couple's bond even stronger.
"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," an insider revealed to Life & Style. Now, the "I Bet You Think About Me" singer and the NFL star are currently "amping up wedding discussions.”
The insider continued: "They already knew how compatible they were but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain." Sounds like a match made in heaven!
This month, another source disclosed that the couple, dating since summer 2023, is making the most out of their downtime. "Taylor's been in rest-and-relaxation mode since she wrapped her Eras Tour in December," the insider detailed.
Whispers of their future linger especially after Donna shared her thoughts on Travis' previous relationships during a recent podcast episode. "I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college. You told me zero. You were too busy. Did you have any time at all to date?" she said.