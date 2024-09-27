Travis Kelce 'Can't Cook or Clean' But Is 'Getting Some Help' in Those Areas Amid Taylor Swift Romance, His Mom Donna Reveals
Travis Kelce has tackled the world of podcasting, football and acting, but his mom, Donna Kelce, insisted there are plenty of things her youngest son still struggles with.
"He can’t clean. He can’t cook," the matriarch, 71, quipped in a new interview.
"He’s getting a little better. I think he’s getting some help," she added, possibly referring to receiving some guidance from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, both 34.
"I don’t know if he knows how to paint or do pottery or anything like that," Donna added.
Donna also proudly gushed over the Kansas City Chiefs star's talent, sharing, "It just seems like his life is on a trajectory that just is rising every single day. Every time I turn around, I’m seeing him doing something different — whether it’s on the golf course, or at a concert, or whatever, he’s just having his best life right now."
"Whatever he tries, both boys, whatever they have tried to do... whenever they have tried to do something, they've tried to put their whole heart into it and try to do it the best they can," she explained, also referring to her and ex-husband Ed Kelce's older son, Jason Kelce, 36. "That's just their nature. That's something I didn't teach them, that's in their DNA."
Though Travis' romance and booming career has resulted in his name being in the headlines more than ever, Donna said it doesn't bother him.
"He's always been one to be in the limelight. He loves attention," she noted.
"I mean it. He's always dancing, always joking around, always having fun… he just loves life," the mom-of-two raved. "He has a zest for life and he's one of those individuals that wants to make sure everybody's laughing and having a good time."
Donna added that most of the tight end's "antics" on the field or his bold sense of fashion are due to him wanting to get "a smile out of people."
TV producer Ryan Murphy also recently complimented Travis' talent and work ethic after the latter joined his new series Grotesquerie.
"A star is a star is a star — and he's a star," insisted Murphy, 58. "He's so charismatic, and he's so smart, he's lovely. He had a window of time. He asked me to work up something for him. I did. It was an honor."
When E! News asked the Emmy winner what Taylor thinks of her beau's new role, he spilled, "The only thing that [Travis and I] talked about was that she's very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it. I was thrilled about that."
