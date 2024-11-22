or
Jason Kelce Insists He's 'Not Trying to Be Mean' After Heckler Curses Him Out for Ignoring Fans Wanting Autographs

Jason Kelce was called a 's--- bag, f------ guy that thinks he’s on some pedestal' by the heckler.

Nov. 22 2024, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Jason Kelce had another heated interaction with a heckler, but this time, it ended positively.

On Thursday, November 21, the former NFL player, 37, was cool, calm and collected while dealing with a troublemaker after filming a Jimmy Kimmel Live! interview.

The heckler called out Jason Kelce for not signing any autographs and going straight to his car after filming 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!.'

As Kelce was stepping out of the studio and walking to his car, one person began cursing at him for ignoring all the fans there in hopes of getting an autograph from the father-of-three.

“Don’t do that, we’re the king of the streets,” the individual yelled. “People are dying out here. You’re jumping in a car like a hotshot. Kiss my f------ a-- … You ain’t nobody special. Some s--- bag guy that thinks he’s on some pedestal. Don’t be a d---!”

“I’ll be running the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” he added. “Watch for me, you p----! F--- you.”

In response, Kelce attempted to explain why he went straight to his car instead of addressing the crowd.

Jason Kelce assured fans 'I didn’t mean anything about it' after neglecting to sign autographs.

“I have a habit of not signing for people that follow where I’m going,” he shared.

“I’m not trying to be mean,” Kelce continued, while walking over to the crowd. “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean anything about it. I promise.”

The heckler then apologized to the ESPN commentator, adding he still had “love” for Kelce.

“You’re good, bro,” Kelce replied and shook his hand. “I feel you, and I appreciate you.”

Jason Kelce told the heckler, 'I feel you and I appreciate you,' after he apologized for yelling at the star.

The incident came three weeks after Kelce was slammed for his reaction to a college student badgering him while he was attending a Penn State game.

Kelce grew angry with the youngster when he called his brother, Travis Kelce, “a f----- for dating Taylor Swift.” In response to the rude comment, Jason threw the person’s phone into the ground in a fit of fury.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center expressed remorse for his actions on ESPN.

“In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don’t think that that’s a productive thing,” he shared. “I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it.”

Jason Kelce was criticized for smashing a college student's phone after the individual heckled him.

On Jason and Travis’ November 6 episode of their podcast, “New Heights,” they discussed the issue further.

“You reacted in a way that was defending your family,” Travis, 35 — who has been dating the Eras Tour star since summer 2023 — told listeners.

Jason confessed the situation would have been a “nothingburger” if he had chosen to take the high road and “walk away.”

Travis then called the heckler a “f------ clown.”

TMZ reported on Jason's interaction with the heckler after Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

