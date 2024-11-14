Jason Kelce Admits He Once Pooped His White Pants During Eagles Game: 'It Was Disgusting'
Jason Kelce isn't afraid to share his awkward moments!
On Wednesday, November 13, the retired NFL star got candid on his podcast "New Heights" with his brother, Travis Kelce, revealing a particularly embarrassing game day incident: he once pooped his pants.
“This is why I hate white pants,” Jason said, adding he’s "luckily" never had a poop stain on national television. “But I’ve done it — I did it before a game once.”
“It was disgusting,” he continued.
Jason went on to recount the cringeworthy moment in detail.
“You know, like, when you shart and there’s a possibility something came out but you’re not certain?” Jason stated.
“I was like, ‘Hey, can you check me because I think I might have just s--- myself.’ And he checks, and he says, ‘You’re good,'” he recalled, asking his teammate to see his backside.
However, his confidence quickly faded.
“I go out for warm-ups, do the whole warm-ups, and Lane [Johnson] comes up to me after and he’s like, ‘Hey, you’ve got s--- all up on your pants right now,'” he stated.
The particular podcast episode surfaced as the brothers discussed Detroit Lions player James Houston, who recently went viral having a similar mishap.
During James' November 10 game against the Houston Texans, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a stain on his pants, sparking speculation.
Jason defended James by explaining such incidents can happen when a player is “exerting a lot of effort on the field.”
“He has nothing to be ashamed of,” the father-of-three said in support of James.
The linebacker later addressed the situation by tweeting on X that the stain was from a sports drink.
“Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill 😹💩,” James wrote.
Of course, fans were quick to comment on his post.
“I don’t remember them making Chocolate Gatorade James…” one wrote, while another chimed in, “Ain’t no Gatorade color in the world got a brown and yellow tint to it twin.”
“It's ok poop pants we still love you,” a third noted.
Jason, who recently got into a phone-smashing incident, echoed the same sentiment, expressing that he didn't believe the Detroit Lion player's alibi either.
“You and I both know he ain’t sitting on no Gatorade. … We all know what that is,” he said to the NFL tight end.
After being quiet for most of the “poop gate” segment in their podcast, Travis had one reminder for their listeners.
“You gotta eat right, take your vitamins, make sure that gut health is right," he said.
"Alright, I’m done talking about s------ yourself,” Travis concluded.