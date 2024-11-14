or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jason Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Jason Kelce Admits He Once Pooped His White Pants During Eagles Game: 'It Was Disgusting'

jason kelce pooped pants white
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce confessed that he once pooped his white pants while warming up before his game.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jason Kelce isn't afraid to share his awkward moments!

On Wednesday, November 13, the retired NFL star got candid on his podcast "New Heights" with his brother, Travis Kelce, revealing a particularly embarrassing game day incident: he once pooped his pants.

Article continues below advertisement

“This is why I hate white pants,” Jason said, adding he’s "luckily" never had a poop stain on national television. “But I’ve done it — I did it before a game once.”

“It was disgusting,” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: New Heights/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Jason went on to recount the cringeworthy moment in detail.

“You know, like, when you shart and there’s a possibility something came out but you’re not certain?” Jason stated.

“I was like, ‘Hey, can you check me because I think I might have just s--- myself.’ And he checks, and he says, ‘You’re good,'” he recalled, asking his teammate to see his backside.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce pooped pants white
Source: New Heights/YouTube

The retired NFL player accidentally pooped his white pants before a game.

Article continues below advertisement

However, his confidence quickly faded.

“I go out for warm-ups, do the whole warm-ups, and Lane [Johnson] comes up to me after and he’s like, ‘Hey, you’ve got s--- all up on your pants right now,'” he stated.

Article continues below advertisement

The particular podcast episode surfaced as the brothers discussed Detroit Lions player James Houston, who recently went viral having a similar mishap.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: NFL Matchup Highlights/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

During James' November 10 game against the Houston Texans, eagle-eyed viewers spotted a stain on his pants, sparking speculation.

Jason defended James by explaining such incidents can happen when a player is “exerting a lot of effort on the field.”

MORE ON:
Jason Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“He has nothing to be ashamed of,” the father-of-three said in support of James.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce pooped pants white
Source: NFL Matchup Highlights/YouTube

James Houston's white pants were caught on camera with a stain during the game.

Article continues below advertisement

The linebacker later addressed the situation by tweeting on X that the stain was from a sports drink.

“Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill 😹💩,” James wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @Jthouston_4/X
Article continues below advertisement

Of course, fans were quick to comment on his post.

“I don’t remember them making Chocolate Gatorade James…” one wrote, while another chimed in, “Ain’t no Gatorade color in the world got a brown and yellow tint to it twin.”

“It's ok poop pants we still love you,” a third noted.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce pooped pants white
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce recently clashed with a fan after taunting his brother, Travis.

Article continues below advertisement

Jason, who recently got into a phone-smashing incident, echoed the same sentiment, expressing that he didn't believe the Detroit Lion player's alibi either.

“You and I both know he ain’t sitting on no Gatorade. … We all know what that is,” he said to the NFL tight end.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce pooped pants white
Source: MEGA

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end reminded their listeners to 'eat right' to avoid such incidents.

After being quiet for most of the “poop gate” segment in their podcast, Travis had one reminder for their listeners.

“You gotta eat right, take your vitamins, make sure that gut health is right," he said.

"Alright, I’m done talking about s------ yourself,” Travis concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.