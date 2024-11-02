or
Jason Kelce Smashes Fan's Phone to the Ground After They Made Crude Joke About His Brother Travis and Taylor Swift

Composite photo of Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce went into defense mode after someone made a disgusting joke about brother Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

By:

Nov. 2 2024, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Jason Kelce will not have people speaking horribly about the people he loves.

While attending the Penn State game on Saturday, November 2, the retired NFL star, 36, was walking through the large crowd of people with a beer in hand when a fan made a disgusting joke about his brother, Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

jason kelce smashes fans phone crude joke brother travis taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce smashed a fan's phone after they made a horrific joke about Travis Kelce.

"Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a f----- for dating Taylor Swift?" the anonymous person yelled at Jason as he walked past.

In the shocking footage, the athlete seemed to ignore the revolting remark at first but then turned around, smashed the person's cell phone to the ground, picked it up and then fled the scene with the item in his hand.

As the guy ran toward Jason pleading with him to "give me my phone," the former Philadelphia Eagles teammate allegedly yelled, "Who's the f----- now?" It's unclear whether or not the device was returned to the man.

jason kelce smashes fans phone crude joke brother travis taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce took the man's cell phone.

Jason has always publicly come to his sibling's defense. As OK! previously reported, after the Kansas City Chiefs player, 35, was criticized for "partying" too much that it was affecting his performance on the field, his relative shut down the haters.

"He has always lived his life to the fullest," Jason made clear. "Optics are that he is all over the place. Football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life. I know it's been a slow start for him. Trav is always going to find a way to show up and show out. It's only a matter of time before he gets back."

Jason Kelce

jason kelce smashes fans phone crude joke brother travis taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce has always publicly defended Travis Kelce.

Jason has also always said glowing remarks about the pop star, 34, who began dating his brother last year, and the way she handles her career. “She is just so talented it’s ridiculous. Not only as a singer, and a songwriter, production-wise, like she’s so involved in every facet of it. And when I think of the big names in music that have sustained over such a long time the way she has, and it feels like all of them kind of get to that. She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen,” he said during a September interview on the 94WIP Morning Show.

“She’s so involved in all of it. A lot of these guys, they were great artists, and that’s what the profession is, but when you can be the great artist as well as the great business manager, as well as the great producer when you wear all of those hats, it’s just remarkable to me that she can do all of that,” Jason gushed.

jason kelce smashes fans phone crude joke brother travis taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce has gushed over his brother's girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Daily Mail obtained the footage of Jason slamming the fan's phone on the ground.

