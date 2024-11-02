Jason Kelce Smashes Fan's Phone to the Ground After They Made Crude Joke About His Brother Travis and Taylor Swift

Jason has also always said glowing remarks about the pop star, 34, who began dating his brother last year, and the way she handles her career. “She is just so talented it’s ridiculous. Not only as a singer, and a songwriter, production-wise, like she’s so involved in every facet of it. And when I think of the big names in music that have sustained over such a long time the way she has, and it feels like all of them kind of get to that. She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen,” he said during a September interview on the 94WIP Morning Show.

“She’s so involved in all of it. A lot of these guys, they were great artists, and that’s what the profession is, but when you can be the great artist as well as the great business manager, as well as the great producer when you wear all of those hats, it’s just remarkable to me that she can do all of that,” Jason gushed.