or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jason Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

'I'm Not Proud of It': Jason Kelce Says He 'Fell to a Level I Shouldn't Have' After 'Heated' Altercation With Fan Who Insulted Brother Travis

jason kelce regret actions
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce is 'not proud' of his reaction after he engaged in a 'heated' clash with a fan who insulted Travis.

By:

Nov. 5 2024, Published 7:42 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jason Kelce is expressing regret over his recent actions.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, November 4, he admitted feeling disappointed in his response during a heated clash with a fan who made an offensive remark about his brother, Travis Kelce, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce fell to a level he should not have
Source: ESPN

Jason Kelce is 'not happy' with his reaction toward the fan who insulted his brother.

Article continues below advertisement

"I’m not happy with anything that took place," Jason, 37, began during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

"I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s not the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell to a level I shouldn’t have,” he added.

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to admit that he “fell short this week” and pledged to do better.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce defends brother travis
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce is last played for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Article continues below advertisement

"The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule; that’s what I’ve always been taught," he shared. "I try to treat people with common decency and respect and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @NFL_DovKleiman/X
MORE ON:
Jason Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 2, outside Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, where the retired Philadelphia Eagles center was attending the Penn State-Ohio State game as part of ESPN's College GameDay.

Among a crowd of fans, one individual reportedly yelled an offensive remark: "Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a f----- for dating Taylor Swift?"

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce heated clash
Source: MEGA

The football analyst has three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

In footage that surfaced online, Jason initially seemed to brush off the comment but then turned around grabbed the fan’s phone and threw it to the ground — all while holding a box of beer and a can in his other hand as he walked away with the device.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @jarrett_daveler/X
Article continues below advertisement

In another clip, Jason can be heard repeating the slur back at the fan, saying, “Who’s the f----- now?” The video has since gone viral, sparking discussions on social media about Jason's response.

“Honestly we should give this treatment to everyone who uses slurs in public,” one user commented.

“Jason doesn’t need to apologize on his podcast either. Social media got these kids’ brains so f----- to think doing that is ok?” another chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement

“You can tell when someone has lived their entire life hiding behind a screen and then goes out into the real world,” a third wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce heated altercation with a fan
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce is just 23 months older than Travis Kelce.

The Philadelphia native has always been protective of his family.

Following criticism of Travis’ high-profile romance with Swift and claims that his nightlife was affecting his performance, Jason came to his defense, as OK! previously reported.

"He has always lived his life to the fullest," Jason previously stated. "Optics are that he is all over the place, but football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life. I know it's been a slow start for him, but Trav is always going to find a way to show up and show out. It’s only a matter of time before he gets back.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.