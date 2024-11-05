'I'm Not Proud of It': Jason Kelce Says He 'Fell to a Level I Shouldn't Have' After 'Heated' Altercation With Fan Who Insulted Brother Travis
Jason Kelce is expressing regret over his recent actions.
On Monday, November 4, he admitted feeling disappointed in his response during a heated clash with a fan who made an offensive remark about his brother, Travis Kelce, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
"I’m not happy with anything that took place," Jason, 37, began during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.
"I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment, I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s not the right way to go about things. In that moment, I fell to a level I shouldn’t have,” he added.
He went on to admit that he “fell short this week” and pledged to do better.
"The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule; that’s what I’ve always been taught," he shared. "I try to treat people with common decency and respect and I’m going to keep doing that moving forward."
The incident occurred on Saturday, November 2, outside Penn State’s Beaver Stadium, where the retired Philadelphia Eagles center was attending the Penn State-Ohio State game as part of ESPN's College GameDay.
Among a crowd of fans, one individual reportedly yelled an offensive remark: "Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a f----- for dating Taylor Swift?"
In footage that surfaced online, Jason initially seemed to brush off the comment but then turned around grabbed the fan’s phone and threw it to the ground — all while holding a box of beer and a can in his other hand as he walked away with the device.
In another clip, Jason can be heard repeating the slur back at the fan, saying, “Who’s the f----- now?” The video has since gone viral, sparking discussions on social media about Jason's response.
“Honestly we should give this treatment to everyone who uses slurs in public,” one user commented.
“Jason doesn’t need to apologize on his podcast either. Social media got these kids’ brains so f----- to think doing that is ok?” another chimed in.
“You can tell when someone has lived their entire life hiding behind a screen and then goes out into the real world,” a third wrote.
The Philadelphia native has always been protective of his family.
Following criticism of Travis’ high-profile romance with Swift and claims that his nightlife was affecting his performance, Jason came to his defense, as OK! previously reported.
"He has always lived his life to the fullest," Jason previously stated. "Optics are that he is all over the place, but football has always been the most important thing in Trav's life. I know it's been a slow start for him, but Trav is always going to find a way to show up and show out. It’s only a matter of time before he gets back.”