Travis Kelce Gushes Over 'Very Happy' Romance With Taylor Swift as He Urges Listeners to 'Stay Out of Clubs' to Find Their Match

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce told listeners to 'get out of the f------ house' to find partners.

By:

Nov. 14 2024, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

You won’t be finding Mr. Right in the club!

On the Thursday, November 14, bonus episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis Kelce, 35, gushed about his relationship with Taylor Swift, 34, while discussing romance on the show.

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce joked to his listeners that there are 'a lot of guys at the delis.'

During the episode, the tight end corrected his old brother, Jason Kelce, 37, after he called them “two very non-experts in relationships [who] would love to offer our advice.”

The three-time Super Bowl winner pointed out how they are both “very happy in [their] relationships,” referencing his love with the singer and the former Philadelphia Eagles center’s marriage to Kylie Kelce.

“That’s true,” the father-of-three replied. “I shouldn’t say we’re not experts. We’re kind of killing it.”

Travis then let out a laugh before offering advice to those looking for their own fairytale.

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce noted he had to 'read up on' vocal cord protection after he started dating Taylor Swift.

The actor insisted that listeners need to “get out of the f------ house” and “stay out of clubs” to meet their person.

“There [are] a lot of guys at the delis. Go to the markets, go to a good sandwich spot. You’re gonna find somebody that’s doing well for themselves, getting themselves a good old meal,” he teased.

Jason chimed in, noting that singles should “do things that you genuinely like doing and [go] places you genuinely like going” to “hit it off” with people who “enjoy similar things.”

Travis’ comments on his relationship with Taylor came as his mother, Donna Kelce, discussed the family’s Thanksgiving plans during her Thursday, November 14, appearance on the Today show.

Travis Kelce

Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in summer 2023.

“I am going to be at a football game. Travis is playing the day after Thanksgiving. You know, football is always the holidays. It’s football’s family,” the 72-year-old shared.

She was then asked if she was planning a “big dinner,” to which she said, “Not that anything’s planned. I think we’re just going to be at the football game.”

Though Travis and Taylor’s relationship has grown more serious over the last year, Donna noted the music icon likely won’t make it to their Thanksgiving festivities.

“She’s kinda busy right now,” the matriarch pointed out, adding, “She has her tour to do.”

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce's mom recently admitted Taylor Swift likely won't be joining their family for Thanksgiving.

The Canadian leg of the Grammy winner’s Eras Tour kicks off on November 14 and will run until December 8, however, the star has given herself a break from November 24-December 5.

Though it doesn’t seem like she will be joining the Kelce clan, she will have time to enjoy her holiday.

Travis has a game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29 in Kansas City, Mo., at which Taylor could make an appearance, as she's attended all of his other home games this season.

