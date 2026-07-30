Jason Kelce Cried More at Brother Travis' Wedding to Taylor Swift Than His Own Nuptials
July 30 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET
Jason Kelce revealed he cried even more at his brother Travis Kelce’s wedding to pop icon Taylor Swift than at his own to Kylie Kelce.
Jason let a few more details slip about the July 3 celebration while appearing on Sportsradio 94 WIP on Wednesday, July 28.
"It was incredible, 10 out of 10, more than 10 out of 10," he raved.
When the host of the show asked if Jason shed a tear during the big day, he quickly admitted to being “a crier.”
"I did cry,” Jason responded immediately.
“I probably cried more than I did at my own wedding," he added. "Which probably is not acceptable. Kylie is probably not happy about that."
Did Travis Kelce Cry at His Wedding?
Jason wasn’t the only Kelce who cried on the big day.
Sportscaster Joe Buck, who attended the event, revealed Travis was “a puddle” when Jason’s young daughters pranced down the aisle as flower girls, and even more so when he saw his bride.
"Travis was a puddle watching his nieces come down the little ramp that they built," Joe recalled. "And then she walked out. He was a puddle."
Jason went on to give details about the ceremony, which was officiated by Adam Sandler.
Jason served as his brother’s best man, while Taylor’s brother, Austin Swift, took the place of her man of honor.
"The ceremony was incredible,” Jason continued. “Adam...is probably the perfect person you could have officiate a wedding."
"He's obviously hilarious and he knows how to make it entertaining and funny, but there's a sweetness to Adam," he added.
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‘It Was So Much Fun’
Taylor and Travis were rumored to each give 20-minute vows as Adam advised the couple to “keep kissing.”
"I think that Taylor and Travis were fantastic throughout this ceremony," Jason noted. "And then after that it was just a giant party."
Jason previously indicated he had no issue enjoying himself during the celebration, even telling one fan he drank “way over” 15 beers.
The wedding was said to have several full-service open bars, numerous cakes and no plated dinner. According to Jason, there was no "waiting around" at their celebration.
"No, foot on the gas, we're rolling," Jason spilled. “It was so much fun.”
It's believed the newlyweds invited approximately 1,000 people to their big day. The star-studded guest list featured Taylor’s A-list pals and Travis’s football buddies, including Selena Gomez, Patrick Mahomes and Paul Rudd.
"My favorite moments were just like the different people that are at this wedding," Jason shared of the guest list. "In one moment I'm seeing Brad Pitt pop out of a corner and talking to him and then in the next moment I'm seeing Mrs. Clark, who ran the attendance at Cleveland Heights High School."
"There were just hometown kids and friends there, their families, seeing the Bakers and then seeing like Conan O'Brien,” he later noted. “The tallest Irish guy I've ever seen next to Kylie's dad."
He called the unlikely cast of characters at the all-night party “so much fun.”
"It was an amazing evening with a lot of awesome people," he continued. "And just so happy for both Travis and Taylor. It was incredible.”