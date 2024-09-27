'Put That Thing Away!': Jason Kelce Fans Drool After Seeing His Bulge in Shirtless Beach Photo Displaying Retired NFL Star's 'Dad Body'
Jason Kelce's shirtless body is once again going viral.
The athlete's fans were recently sent into a frenzy after an admirer of the retired Philadelphia Eagles star shared a photo on Tuesday, September 17, of herself and the famed NFL alum taken over the summer in Sea Isle City, N.J.
"A 'smile you’re in Sea Isle' summer for sure 24' ☀️🌊🍻👯♀️🤌🏼🏖️❣️," the fan captioned a series of photos, the first of which featured a picture of the female supporter and her boyfriend posing on the sand with Kelce.
In the summertime snap, Kelce could be seen squinting at the camera while sitting in a beach chair and wearing nothing but a tight pair of swim trunks — causing his bulge to be visible through the clothing in the social media upload.
The image was quickly discovered by googley-eyed fans of the "New Heights" co-host, whose brother, Travis Kelce, is dating Taylor Swift.
"Was that a sausage in his pocket or was he just glad to meet you?! Yowza Jason put that thing away!😂," one Instagram user quipped in the comments section of the post, as another admitted: "That picture of jason kelce sitting on the beach?!? I am quite literally BARKING at my phone 🥴🥴🥴."
"So jealous!!! I have the biggest crush on Jason!" a third admirer confessed, to which the fan who initially posted the photo responded, "he was SO nice, too 🥹🥹."
"🔥🥵Here for the Jason Kelce comments. Daaaahhhmmm! 🥵🔥," a fourth blushing supporter declared of the new ESPN Monday Night Countdown commentator's "dad body."
The dad-of-three's classic fatherly figure has been a talking point among fans for years.
In fact, Jason was even awarded an honorable place on People's Sexiest Men for 2023 list alongside A-list stars Timothée Chalamet, Jamie Foxx and Usher — though People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive was ultimately awarded to Patrick Dempsey.
While fans might be drooling over the former football center, his wife, Kylie Kelce, will not be sharing her man.
"Let me just say I am almost 6 feet tall and I'm not thin," the soccer star jokingly warned during a special appearance on the Kelce siblings' podcast, as Jason and her brother-in-law, Travis, had trouble containing their laughter. "I will hold my ground."
"That's mine. I said what I said!" sternly stated Kylie, who tied the knot with Jason in 2018.
Kylie might be aware of her husband's attractiveness, but Jason doesn't seem to understand the hype.
"I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive," the Ohio native claimed while speaking with Philadelphia radio's WIP Morning Show last year. "I mean, what are we talking about here?"