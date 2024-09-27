or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jason Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

'Put That Thing Away!': Jason Kelce Fans Drool After Seeing His Bulge in Shirtless Beach Photo Displaying Retired NFL Star's 'Dad Body'

Photo of Jason Kelce.
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce takes his role of being a dad-of-three seriously — just look at his bod!

By:

Sept. 27 2024, Published 3:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jason Kelce's shirtless body is once again going viral.

The athlete's fans were recently sent into a frenzy after an admirer of the retired Philadelphia Eagles star shared a photo on Tuesday, September 17, of herself and the famed NFL alum taken over the summer in Sea Isle City, N.J.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce shirtless bulge beach photo dad body fans drool
Source: @mickanese/Instagram

Jason Kelce's bulge was put on full display in a photo recently shared by a fan via Instagram.

"A 'smile you’re in Sea Isle' summer for sure 24' ☀️🌊🍻👯‍♀️🤌🏼🏖️❣️," the fan captioned a series of photos, the first of which featured a picture of the female supporter and her boyfriend posing on the sand with Kelce.

In the summertime snap, Kelce could be seen squinting at the camera while sitting in a beach chair and wearing nothing but a tight pair of swim trunks — causing his bulge to be visible through the clothing in the social media upload.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce shirtless bulge beach photo dad body fans drool
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce previously reminded fans Jason is all hers.

Article continues below advertisement

The image was quickly discovered by googley-eyed fans of the "New Heights" co-host, whose brother, Travis Kelce, is dating Taylor Swift.

"Was that a sausage in his pocket or was he just glad to meet you?! Yowza Jason put that thing away!😂," one Instagram user quipped in the comments section of the post, as another admitted: "That picture of jason kelce sitting on the beach?!? I am quite literally BARKING at my phone 🥴🥴🥴."

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce shirtless bulge beach photo dad body fans drool
Source: CBS

Jason Kelce has gone viral for being shirtless in the past.

MORE ON:
Jason Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"So jealous!!! I have the biggest crush on Jason!" a third admirer confessed, to which the fan who initially posted the photo responded, "he was SO nice, too 🥹🥹."

"🔥🥵Here for the Jason Kelce comments. Daaaahhhmmm! 🥵🔥," a fourth blushing supporter declared of the new ESPN Monday Night Countdown commentator's "dad body."

Article continues below advertisement

The dad-of-three's classic fatherly figure has been a talking point among fans for years.

In fact, Jason was even awarded an honorable place on People's Sexiest Men for 2023 list alongside A-list stars Timothée Chalamet, Jamie Foxx and Usher — though People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive was ultimately awarded to Patrick Dempsey.

Article continues below advertisement
jason kelce shirtless bulge beach photo dad body fans drool
Source: MEGA

Jason Kelce was nominated for 'People' magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive' award in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

While fans might be drooling over the former football center, his wife, Kylie Kelce, will not be sharing her man.

"Let me just say I am almost 6 feet tall and I'm not thin," the soccer star jokingly warned during a special appearance on the Kelce siblings' podcast, as Jason and her brother-in-law, Travis, had trouble containing their laughter. "I will hold my ground."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"That's mine. I said what I said!" sternly stated Kylie, who tied the knot with Jason in 2018.

Kylie might be aware of her husband's attractiveness, but Jason doesn't seem to understand the hype.

"I’m not even the sexiest man in my family, let alone the sexiest man alive," the Ohio native claimed while speaking with Philadelphia radio's WIP Morning Show last year. "I mean, what are we talking about here?"

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.