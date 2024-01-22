Taylor Swift Shocked by Shirtless Jason Kelce Jumping Into the Stands After Travis Scores Touchdown During Playoff Win: Watch

Fans got just what they'd been waiting for — a public interaction between Taylor, Jason, and the Philadelphia Eagles center's wife, Kylie Kelce — during the sporting event, which resulted in a 27-24 win for the Chiefs.

At one point, Travis scored his first of two touchdowns for the night, prompting his already shirtless brother to roar in excitement, as he jumped out of the VIP suite's window and into the stands of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.