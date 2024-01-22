Taylor Swift Shocked by Shirtless Jason Kelce Jumping Into the Stands After Travis Scores Touchdown During Playoff Win: Watch
Shirtless Jason Kelce drinking beer with Taylor Swift wasn't on our 2024 bingo card.
On Sunday night, January 21, Travis Kelce's whole family — and his famous girlfriend — stepped out to the Kansas City Chiefs away playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Fans got just what they'd been waiting for — a public interaction between Taylor, Jason, and the Philadelphia Eagles center's wife, Kylie Kelce — during the sporting event, which resulted in a 27-24 win for the Chiefs.
At one point, Travis scored his first of two touchdowns for the night, prompting his already shirtless brother to roar in excitement, as he jumped out of the VIP suite's window and into the stands of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.
In a viral video shared to social media, Taylor could be seen placing her hand — which was covered with a black glove — over her face, seemingly in disbelief by Jason's hilarious reaction to her boyfriend taking the ball to the end zone.
Though the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs last weekend, Jason was still soaking up the fun of postseason football, as he was spotted drinking with fans during an outdoor tailgate before the game.
While Jason's touchdown reaction was certainly iconic, Travis' celebration after scoring was definitely more adorable, as he flashed Taylor's signature "Fearless" era heart hands toward his girlfriend — who sported a red beanie and a white jacket — after successfully executing a touchdown for his team.
After several clips from the night circulated through social media, fans couldn't help but react to the chaotic chain of events that occurred after Travis scored.
"I bet it’s just the best feeling for her to be part of a group, cheering wholeheartedly for something they all want that has nothing at all to do with her. She’s not the focus, no one is relying on her to be perfect. I love this for her so much," one admirer gushed of Taylor via X (formerly named Twitter), as another added, "You know she loves it though. she loves chaotic energy!" in reference to Jason's shirtless celebration.
"I’m really happy he finally gets to cheer his brother on! This is so wholesome! I love it!" a third supporter expressed of Jason.
In response to Travis' post-touchdown heart hands, one fan exclaimed, "THE WAY I SCREAMED," while a second user declared, "romance is NOT dead!!!!!" and a third sweetly stated, "everyone he loves is up there in that suite."
While a majority of Sunday night's Swiftie viewers believe Travis flashed the heart symbol to Taylor, others were convinced he was actually holding it up for Bills fans that had been booing him throughout the evening.