Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Yells at Husband for 'Exposing' Her 'OCD' and Strict Dishwashing Habits: 'You D---!'
Uh-oh, Jason Kelce is in trouble!
The retired Philadelphia Eagles center provided a glimpse inside his sometimes-chaotic household during the Wednesday, November 20, episode of his and brother Travis' "New Heights" podcast — and his wife, Kylie, wasn't happy about it.
"Kylie hates when I do the dishes," Jason admitted at the end of the podcast's latest episode, confessing his cleaning skills don't uphold to his wife's standards despite being an "instruction follower."
The NFL alum explained: "She just has OCD about getting all the food off the plate before you put it in the dishwasher."
The soccer star had been listening in on the podcast recording, prompting her to yell: "Stop f------ exposing me, you d---!”
Jason said his wife likes plates, bowls, utensils and more to be wiped clean of food or remnants before they're placed into the dishwasher, however, the Monday Night Football commentator noted the instructions "clearly state to not do that."
The former professional football player thinks the dishes "get cleaner without doing that," causing Travis to chime into the conversation, "that’s how they sell you!"
Trying to help the Eagles alum keep his wife happy, Travis suggested, "well, keep your hands off the dishes, Jason," to which his older brother declared: "Fine, I won’t do the dishes!"
Jason, 37, and Kylie, 32, hilariously fight like an old married couple from time to time despite only tying the knot in 2018.
The lovebirds share three daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1.
The duo has shared many stories about silly experiences throughout their relationship — including the time Jason acted like a mad man during the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills earlier this year.
Kylie reacted to her husband ripping his shirt off and jumping out of the family's private suite during a guest appearance on Good Morning America a few days after the sporting event in January.
"The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was like, ‘You know what? Go ahead. That’s my husband,'" she admitted, noting she was "all for" Jason's antics until "chaos" erupted.
"Then the second and third time he did it, I was like, 'I’m going to need you to get back in because the poor cops out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum — you’re making their jobs harder,'" she added, explaining how she had to "reel" the dad-of-three in.
Kylie guessed Jason had too much built up energy after not being able to smash through a table while tailgating in the Bills' parking lot.
"He desperately wanted to go through a table. It was on his checklist for the day. He did not have a chance to do that," she explained. "So when he got into the suite, he said to me, ‘I’m going to take my shirt off and jump out.'"
Kylie continued: "And I was like, ‘I don’t think that’s the best idea,’ but I think it was that continued energy from when he was hyping himself up to break a table."
Also reacting to his crazy behavior during an episode of "New Heights," Jason confessed, "she was already telling me to be on my best behavior because we were meeting Taylor," in reference to the couple being introduced to Travis' girlfriend, Taylor Swift, for the first time.
"So she's like, 'Do not ... be on your best behavior.' I was like, 'Kylie the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep in the bar. This is part of the charm. This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I wanna make my best first impression, this is my best chance! Set the bar nice and low,'" he quipped.
Luckily, Travis said Taylor "absolutely loved" Jason and all of his glory.