or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Jason Kelce
OK LogoPHOTOS

Jason and Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline: From Swiping Right to Saying 'I Do'

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason and Kylie Kelce's marriage has been filled with a series of highs and lows.

By:

Nov. 18 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

2014: Jason and Kylie Kelce Matched on Tinder

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason and Kylie Kelce have been together for 10 years.

Jason Kelce first connected with his now-wife, Kylie, after they matched on the dating app Tinder in 2014.

Speaking about their first interaction in the Amazon Prime documentary Kelce, Kylie shared that Jason looked "kind of familiar" when she first saw him on the app. However, she reportedly had no idea he was an athlete, as his profile did not include football-related photos.

Still, Kylie found a way to learn more about Jason with the help of her friends, later discovering he played for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League.

Meanwhile, Jason said it was "very much like love at first sight" when they had their first date. But 45 minutes into their first outing, he reportedly fell asleep after drinking too much.

"Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life," he disclosed in a September 2023 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, adding, "I didn't [believe in it] until I met you and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards."

Article continues below advertisement

2015: They Posted Their First Social Media Photo Together

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason and Kylie Kelce dated after meeting on Tinder.

"Thank goodness you swiped right too," Kylie captioned their first social media photo together.

Article continues below advertisement

2017: Jason Kelce Proposed to Kylie

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce constantly supported Jason on and off the field.

In August 2017, Kylie showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram post, confirming Jason had popped out the question to her.

"I'm the luckiest girl in the world 😍," she captioned the photo.

Article continues below advertisement

April 2018: Jason and Kylie Kelce Tied the Knot

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

The Eagles won against the New England Patriots in February 2018.

On April 14, 2018, Kylie and Jason exchanged vows at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia.

Article continues below advertisement

October 2019: They Welcomed Their First Child

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce was born in 2019.

Kylie and Jason became first-time parents when they welcomed their daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, on October 2, 2019.

MORE ON:
Jason Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

March 2021: Jason and Kylie Kelce's Second Child Was Born

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason and Kylie Kelce have three kids together.

Elliotte Ray Kelce, Kylie and Jason's second child, joined their growing family on March 3, 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

February 2023: Jason and Kylie Kelce's Third Child Arrived

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis, faced off at the 'Kelce Bowl' in February 2023.

On February 23, 2023, Kylie and Jason welcomed their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

January 2024: Kylie Kelce Gushed About Her Husband

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce played another season in 2023 before officially retiring.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Kylie praised her husband and his career weeks after Jason informed his teammates about his NFL plans.

"I think that whatever he does he's going to be successful in," she said. "I'm not just saying that because I'm his wife. I think that is his personality."

Article continues below advertisement

March 2024: Jason Kelce Announced His Retirement

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce tearfully announced his retirement in March 2024.

After playing 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason confirmed his retirement from the NFL at a March 4 press conference.

"I won't forget the Eagles' Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterwards with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards where my life would change forever," Jason said. "That night, I'd meet my future wife. I still remember the moment she walked through the door. The first instance is burned in my retina."

Jason added he "knew it right away" she was the one for him.

He also took his time to honor Kylie, who had been with him through the ups and downs of his career.

"She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the a-- from time to time," Jason continued. "She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky."

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Kelce Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors

jason kylie kelces relationship timeline
Source: @kykelce/Instagram

Kylie Kelce fired back amid the constant rumors.

On July 19, Kylie broke her silence over the pregnancy rumors surrounding her, asking everyone to stop speculating on whether a woman is pregnant.

"I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now, and my lack of filter is kicking in. We're just gonna nip this in the bud," she said, referring to the reports that claimed she was expecting another child.

"I haven't been pregnant since I gave birth to Bennie, and she's almost a year-and-a-half old," she said of her youngest child, adding she had a miscarriage before giving birth to her first daughter.

Kylie ended the video with a gentle reminder to people to let the parents announce their family plans "when they're good and ready."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.