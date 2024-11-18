Jason and Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline: From Swiping Right to Saying 'I Do'
2014: Jason and Kylie Kelce Matched on Tinder
Jason Kelce first connected with his now-wife, Kylie, after they matched on the dating app Tinder in 2014.
Speaking about their first interaction in the Amazon Prime documentary Kelce, Kylie shared that Jason looked "kind of familiar" when she first saw him on the app. However, she reportedly had no idea he was an athlete, as his profile did not include football-related photos.
Still, Kylie found a way to learn more about Jason with the help of her friends, later discovering he played for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League.
Meanwhile, Jason said it was "very much like love at first sight" when they had their first date. But 45 minutes into their first outing, he reportedly fell asleep after drinking too much.
"Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life," he disclosed in a September 2023 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, adding, "I didn't [believe in it] until I met you and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards."
2015: They Posted Their First Social Media Photo Together
"Thank goodness you swiped right too," Kylie captioned their first social media photo together.
2017: Jason Kelce Proposed to Kylie
In August 2017, Kylie showed off her engagement ring in an Instagram post, confirming Jason had popped out the question to her.
"I'm the luckiest girl in the world 😍," she captioned the photo.
April 2018: Jason and Kylie Kelce Tied the Knot
On April 14, 2018, Kylie and Jason exchanged vows at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia.
October 2019: They Welcomed Their First Child
Kylie and Jason became first-time parents when they welcomed their daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, on October 2, 2019.
- Jason Kelce Recalls Being 'Carried Out of the Bar' on Drunken First Date With Wife Kylie
- Kylie Kelce Had to 'Reel' Husband Jason Back in After His Shirtless Antics Caused 'Chaos' at the Chief-Bills Game
- 'Put That Thing Away!': Jason Kelce Fans Drool After Seeing His Bulge in Shirtless Beach Photo Displaying Retired NFL Star's 'Dad Body'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
March 2021: Jason and Kylie Kelce's Second Child Was Born
Elliotte Ray Kelce, Kylie and Jason's second child, joined their growing family on March 3, 2021.
February 2023: Jason and Kylie Kelce's Third Child Arrived
On February 23, 2023, Kylie and Jason welcomed their third daughter, Bennett Llewellyn Kelce.
January 2024: Kylie Kelce Gushed About Her Husband
During an appearance on Good Morning America, Kylie praised her husband and his career weeks after Jason informed his teammates about his NFL plans.
"I think that whatever he does he's going to be successful in," she said. "I'm not just saying that because I'm his wife. I think that is his personality."
March 2024: Jason Kelce Announced His Retirement
After playing 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason confirmed his retirement from the NFL at a March 4 press conference.
"I won't forget the Eagles' Christmas party in 2014 and heading out afterwards with a bunch of my teammates to Buffalo Billiards where my life would change forever," Jason said. "That night, I'd meet my future wife. I still remember the moment she walked through the door. The first instance is burned in my retina."
Jason added he "knew it right away" she was the one for him.
He also took his time to honor Kylie, who had been with him through the ups and downs of his career.
"She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the a-- from time to time," Jason continued. "She has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on. We've had a great run, Ky."
Kylie Kelce Shut Down Pregnancy Rumors
On July 19, Kylie broke her silence over the pregnancy rumors surrounding her, asking everyone to stop speculating on whether a woman is pregnant.
"I have kept my mouth shut on this for quite some time now, and my lack of filter is kicking in. We're just gonna nip this in the bud," she said, referring to the reports that claimed she was expecting another child.
"I haven't been pregnant since I gave birth to Bennie, and she's almost a year-and-a-half old," she said of her youngest child, adding she had a miscarriage before giving birth to her first daughter.
Kylie ended the video with a gentle reminder to people to let the parents announce their family plans "when they're good and ready."