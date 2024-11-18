Jason and Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline: From Swiping Right to Saying 'I Do'

Jason Kelce first connected with his now-wife, Kylie, after they matched on the dating app Tinder in 2014.

Speaking about their first interaction in the Amazon Prime documentary Kelce, Kylie shared that Jason looked "kind of familiar" when she first saw him on the app. However, she reportedly had no idea he was an athlete, as his profile did not include football-related photos.

Still, Kylie found a way to learn more about Jason with the help of her friends, later discovering he played for the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League.

Meanwhile, Jason said it was "very much like love at first sight" when they had their first date. But 45 minutes into their first outing, he reportedly fell asleep after drinking too much.

"Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most beautiful woman I had ever seen in my life," he disclosed in a September 2023 episode of the "New Heights" podcast, adding, "I didn't [believe in it] until I met you and it was like fireworks exploded at the door the moment she walked into Buffalo Billiards."