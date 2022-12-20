Getting Into The Holiday Spirit! Jason Momoa Sweetly Delivers Christmas Tree To Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet
Is that Santa Claus? No, it's Jason Momoa!
The Aquaman actor showed off his charm when he kindly transferred a Christmas tree to his ex-wife Lisa Bonet's home on Monday, December 19.
Momoa flexed his mega-muscles as he loaded the large traditional tree into the bed of his $400,000 Ford Super Duty pickup truck and drove to The Cosby Show actress' California estate.
The 43-year-old kept his errand-running ensemble casual, wearing a blue pocket-detailed T-shirt, jeans and work boots. His long locks were shaved on the sides and pulled into a ponytail.
Although Momoa and Benet announced their split in January, it appears the separated spouses have remained on good terms ever since — well, at least good enough for the Hollywood hunk to deliver a festive tree to his ex-wife instead of coal.
The dynamic duo first ignited their romantic relationship in 2005 and dated for more than a decade before finally tying the knot in 2017 during a private wedding.
The Game of Thrones star shares two children — daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13 — with the Life on Mars alum, 55.
Momoa and Benet later confirmed they parted ways in a joint statement posted to the Baywatch actor's Instagram account.
"We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times," the announcement read. "A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring."
"The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived," the message continued. "We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children."
After revealing he ended his marriage, it only took Momoa one month to move on to actress Eiza Gonzalez, 32. And although they were rumored to have called it quits earlier in the summer, Momoa and Gonzalez seemingly confirmed they rekindled their romance when they enjoyed an intimate ride on his Harley Davidson motorcycle back in July.