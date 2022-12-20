Getting Into The Holiday Spirit! Jason Momoa Sweetly Delivers Christmas Tree To Ex-Wife Lisa Bonet

Although Momoa and Benet announced their split in January, it appears the separated spouses have remained on good terms ever since — well, at least good enough for the Hollywood hunk to deliver a festive tree to his ex-wife instead of coal.

The dynamic duo first ignited their romantic relationship in 2005 and dated for more than a decade before finally tying the knot in 2017 during a private wedding.

The Game of Thrones star shares two children — daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13 — with the Life on Mars alum, 55.