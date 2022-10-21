Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Calls Out Olivia Wilde For Posting Salad Recipe: 'Why Do You Have To Turn Everything Into A Story?'
Jason Sudeikis' ex Keeley Hazell has entered the chat! After Olivia Wilde fired back at a nanny who claimed the comedian was upset when he learned she made her "special" salad dressing for new love Harry Styles, the model took some time to shade the House alum.
Hazell, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 20, to share a message from Nora Ephron's Heartburn, which had special ingredients. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the excerpt read, which was underlined in pencil.
“So I told her why: Because if I tell the story, I control the version,” the post continued. “Because if I tell the story, I can make you laugh, and I would rather have you laugh at me than feel sorry for me. Because if I tell the story, it doesn’t hurt as much. Because if I tell the story, I can get on with it.”
The day prior, the Booksmart director, 38, got in on the drama, sharing Ephron's instructions on how to make the dressing.
“Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar,” Wilde's post of the excerpt read. “Then, whisk constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy; this makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”
As OK! previously reported, the former flames' nanny claimed the Saturday Night Live alum went to extreme measures after he learned of Wilde's new romance with the musician.
“The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house,” she alleged. “She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said: ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’ So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave.”
However, the Hollywood stars, who split at the end of 2020, said the story was made up.
“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make up such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they said in a statement. “This is the unfortunate apex of a now, 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as our loved ones, close friends and colleagues. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”