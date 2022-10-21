Jason Sudeikis' Ex Keeley Hazell Calls Out Olivia Wilde For Posting Salad Recipe: 'Why Do You Have To Turn Everything Into A Story?'

Jason Sudeikis' ex Keeley Hazell has entered the chat! After Olivia Wilde fired back at a nanny who claimed the comedian was upset when he learned she made her "special" salad dressing for new love Harry Styles, the model took some time to shade the House alum.

Hazell, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 20, to share a message from Nora Ephron's Heartburn, which had special ingredients. “Vera said: ‘Why do you feel you have to turn everything into a story?’” the excerpt read, which was underlined in pencil.