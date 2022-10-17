Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Nanny Shares Shocking Details About Their Love Triangle With Harry Styles—All The Details

It looks as though a certain A-list nanny got away without an NDA! Recently, a caretaker for Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde's children made a variety of shocking claims surrounding the former couple, Harry Styles and a signature recipe.

The former caretaker worked alongside the family for three years, and she alleged that the former SNL star was left blindsided by his breakup, in addition to learning about the House alum's budding romance with the rockstar.