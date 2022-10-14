Olivia Wilde Boasts About Her 'Teflon Exterior' While Drama Continues To Surround Her Film 'Don't Worry Darling'
Despite its title, Don't Worry Darling might have sent Olivia Wilde into a panic!
The psychological thriller — directed by Wilde — was overshadowed by scandal and rumors. In a recent interview, the actress finally addressed the controversy that quickly became attached to her project.
One of the picture's greatest criticisms was the initial casting of controversial figure Shia LaBeouf — the actor has been accused of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, FKA Twigs.
As OK! previously reported, Wilde claimed that she fired the actor after the child star gave her the ultimatum of working with him or leading lady, Florence Pugh. But despite her public support of Pugh, the Even Stevens star was adamant about him willingly walking away.
The case of he said she said combined with whispers of a feud between Wilde and Pugh began to distract from the film. The social media commentary and assumptions turned Wilde's creative vision into something that felt like an episode of a docudrama — but the director was somewhat prepared for it.
OLIVIA WILDE DISHES ON DIRECTING HARRY STYLES & FLORENCE PUGH'S PASSIONATE ‘DON'T WORRY DARLING’ SEX SCENES
"This film is trying to ask big questions, but [it's] 'Let's just focus on this sideshow over here,' " Wilde said in her interview. "Having been a known figure for a while … makes me well-equipped to have a Teflon exterior. But it also means that you're under a different kind of microscope."
Even though LaBeouf was replaced by Wilde's now boyfriend, Harry Styles, the response she received didn't leave her unaffected. The mom-of-two admitted that she never wanted to "throw myself into the flames for the movie."
Along with being in the hot seat, the media firestorm surrounding Wilde and Pugh's professional relationship wasn't aligned with her feminist values. Wilde believed that the conversations surrounding the duo "pits women against one another."
While fans took to social media to share their thoughts, the House alum revealed what Pugh thought of the negative attention.
'GROW UP': FLORENCE PUGH SLAMS BODY SHAMERS AFTER SPORTING SHEER VALENTINO GOWN
"It is shocking to see so many untruths about yourself traded as fact," she admitted. "Florence had a really wise comment that we didn't sign up for a reality show."
The filmmaker later fawned over Pugh's analysis of the scenario, and reflected on the responsibilities they have as people working in the entertainment industry.
"I love that she put it that way, because it's as though the general public feels that if you are making something that you're selling to the public, you somehow have accepted that your life will be torn to shreds by a pack of wolves," Wilde added. "No, that's actually not part of the job description. Never was."
Wilde was interviewed by Elle.