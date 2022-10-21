Olivia Wilde Spotted Out For The First Time Following Shocking Nanny Allegations
Still going strong! Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were seen at a Wolf Alice concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 19.
The celebrity couple were enjoying a night out on the town with several of their friends only hours after it hit headlines that the Booksmart director's former nanny hinted Wilde may have lied to the One Direction alum about exactly when her relationship with ex Jason Sudeikis ended.
Wilde was photographed rocking a black, spaghetti-strapped mini dress as her brunette hair hung loosely around her shoulders. Meanwhile, Styles showed off his typical flair for fashion with a blue patterned sweater vest and white button-up shirt.
This marks the lovebirds' first public sighting since a woman who once worked for Wilde dished the details on the timeline of her hook up with the younger boy-bander following her split from the Ted Lasso star.
As OK! previously reported, the nanny — who had worked for Sudeikis and Wilde for three years watching their children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6 — claimed the Saturday Night Live star was blindsided by the breakup as well as the Don't Worry Darling director's rebound romance with Styles.
"He was just out of control crying. I didn't know what to say. He was just crying and crying and saying he was going to get her back and he loved her," the caretaker explained in a recent interview. "He was so brokenhearted — I felt for him."
Although Wilde insisted her relationship with Sudeikis was over "long" before she ever struck up a romance with the pop star, the nanny claimed that wasn't the case.
"Why don't you just...look at her ring on Labor Day Weekend. We were in Malibu on Labor Day Weekend," she told the outlet, referencing a September 2020 outing. "This was right before she started seeing Harry. She's wearing her engagement ring from Jason and laughing as she's on the beach."
The news of Wilde and Styles' whirlwind romance quickly spread, but the babysitter alleged the House actress only "defended herself" because she "wanted Harry to think things were over for a long time — and they weren't."
