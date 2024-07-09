Jason Sudeikis Going Strong With Elsie Hewitt After Bitter Split From Ex Olivia Wilde
There's no Sleeping With Other People for Jason Sudeikis — as he's head over heels in love with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt!
The famed actor's romance with the London-born actress is still going strong in the six months since they were first spotted packing on the PDA back in January.
At the time, a source confirmed the couple had been dating "for a few months" after being introduced by mutual friends within the showbiz industry, as OK! previously reported.
Sudeikis and Hewitt recently proved they were still an item during a joint appearance at Questlove's party, where the renowned drummer and record producer, as well as his assistant, shared photos of the lovebirds enjoying themselves at the event.
In a sweet snap shared by Questlove on Wednesday, July 3, Hewitt could be seen looking googly-eyed at the Ted Lasso star as the duo played Uno with a group of fellow guests seated at the same table.
Questlove's assistant framed the moment perfectly, captioning a second picture of Sudeikis and Hewitt mid-Uno match: "Oh, to be a fly on the Game Night wall…@quintab x @questlove LA Game Night was thee Room To Be In ‼️ What convo was had?? What tea was spilled?? More importantly… who won??"
One month prior, Hewitt supported her boyfriend at a Big Slick charity event in Kansas, where Sudeikis had been one of the hosts of the fundraiser.
The We're the Millers actor and Hewitt seem to be serious, as Sudeikis' family has appeared to strike a bond with their loved one's lady.
In May, Sudeikis and Hewitt spent some quality time with the Horrible Bosses actor's two sisters during an outing to a WNBA matchup between New York Liberty and Indiana Fever.
During the game, the group sat with stand-up comedian Morgan Murphy — who shared photos of herself alongside Hewitt and Sudeikis' siblings via her Instagram Story.
Murphy also shared a snap of her and Sudeikis, who was decked out in Liberty gear, headed into Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., ahead of the exciting basketball face-off.
Sudeikis' blossoming relationship with Hewitt comes after his bitter split from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde — who he spent months battling in court for custody of their two kids, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7, following confirmation of their breakup in November 2020.
Just two months after their broken engagement was revealed, the House actress was first linked romantically to her now-ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.
Despite calling off their engagement almost four years ago, the Hall Pass actor and the Don't Worry Darling director didn't settle their custody dispute until September 2023.
As a result of the legal agreement, Sudeikis was ordered to pay Wilde $27,500 per month in child support, a total based on his estimated 2023 income of $10 million. At the time, Wilde's income was reportedly only $500,000.
Meanwhile, Hewitt previously dated Selena Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, after reportedly meeting on the set of his music video "Graduation" in 2019.