'News to Us': Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt Shut Down Joy Behar's Claim She Was Offered a Role on 'Ted Lasso'

“You were contacted about the possibility to be on my favorite show of all time,” Brian Teta said to the 81-year-old on the podcast. “You were dismissive of it because it would require you to spend your hiatus in London.”

"It was too hot," she shared. "There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I'd have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No. Listen, I'm a writer, I write my own stuff. I don't care about other people's stuff. I don't need to be in everything."