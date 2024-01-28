Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt’s New Romance Is 'Fun': She's 'Gorgeous' and 'Makes Him Laugh'
Looks like Ted Lasso might have a new girlfriend!
Although Jason Sudeikis has had a rocky few years dealing with his and Olivia Wilde’s custody battle, the star has seemingly started 2024 on a high note, according to an insider.
A source claimed the actor has been dating model Elsie Hewitt “for a few months” after being introduced by mutual friends in the industry.
In mid-January, the pair were spotted embracing in West Hollywood, and the 48-year-old has apparently been “smitten” with the 27-year-old ever since.
“He thinks Elsie’s gorgeous and she makes him laugh and gives him what he needs right now, which is a little fun and amusement,” the insider explained.
According to the source, the Booksmart star isn’t looking for a serious commitment after enduring legal woes with his ex-fiancée over the custody of their kids, Otis, 9, and Daisy, 7.
“But Elsie isn’t into anything too serious either. She’s easygoing and knows the cool places in L.A. and Jason’s happy to tag along. They see each other when they can,” the insider said of the brunette beauty.
As OK! previously reported, in September 2023, Sudeikis and Wilde finally ended their custody battle.
According to the legal paperwork, the comedian will pay his ex $27,500 per month, an amount that was based on his estimated 2023 income of $10 million. The actress' income was reported as $500,000.
The duo originally split in November 2020, however, things got messy last year, when Wilde was served legal papers while on stage at a CinemaCon event. While many assumed Sudeikis set this up to humiliate his ex, a source insisted this was not the case.
“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis. He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner," the insider claimed.
“Olivia was confused when she was handed the envelope, and she was even more confused when she opened it," another source spilled. “It seemed unthinkable to her, and it took a moment to set in, but as mortifying as it was, she did not want to give a reaction."
"She was there to introduce a project that is near and dear to her heart, and for someone to try to take that moment from her — whether it be Jason, a process server or anyone else — was beyond inappropriate," they added.
The court documents regarding the situation read: "Jason's actions were clearly intended to threaten me and catch me off guard. He could have served me discreetly, but instead he chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible."
Star reported on Sudeikis and Hewitt's rumored romance.