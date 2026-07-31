Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Dating Brittany Cartwright’s Ex Publicist Lori Krebs: 'I Am Taken'

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Jax Taylor is finally speaking out about his new romance. The Vanderpump Rules alum is reportedly dating Lori Krebs, the former publicist for him and his estranged wife, fellow cast member Brittany Cartwright. While the TV star has remained quiet about the romance rumors until now, he recently appeared to hint at the relationship via an Instagram comment.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram Jax Taylor addressed his new romance with Lori Krebs via Instagram comments.

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Jax Taylor Opened Up About His Romance With Lori Krebs

Source: MEGA Jax Taylor said that he is 'taken.'

On July 29, Taylor made an Instagram post where he could be seen chilling in a pool. Someone commented under the post, “Surprised you haven't got your own show yet 🤔 or the next Bachelor lol 😆” However, he set the record straight by commenting, “No thanks, I am taken. ♥️” Another commenter noted, “You look fantastic. I think Lori might have something to do with it ♥️🥰.” He liked their comment and responded to them with a simple red heart emoji, seemingly agreeing with the statement.

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Source: MEGA Jax Taylor's relationship with Lori Krebs became public when TMZ released photos of the pair getting coxy in Mexico.

A third person wrote, “We want to see you and Lori K!!! Happy for you, my man 🔥blessings.” Taylor also liked their statement and replied with, “♥️🙌” Krebs had served as Cartwright's publicist for over a decade. Earlier this month, TMZ released photos of the publicist and Taylor getting cozy in a pool in a Mexican resort. After the photos went viral, Cartwright reportedly fired Krebs on July 13. Taylor’s rumored love interest apparently called The Valley star to give her a heads-up about the story before the outlet published it, per a source.

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Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs Reportedly Bonded Over Divorce Struggles

Source: MEGA Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share a 5-year-old son named Cruz.

Taylor and Cartwright got married in 2019. In 2024, she filed for divorce from her husband. The former couple share a 5-year-old son, Cruz. Krebs, too, is currently navigating divorce, and the pair reportedly bonded over their shared struggles of splitting from their exes and raising children with autism, per TMZ. However, their relationship seems to be a recent development, as a source told E! News, “There was never a years-long secret affair, and there was no romantic relationship while Jax and Brittany were together.” “Their relationship changed only in the last several months, after both had already been separated,” the insider added.

Source: MEGA Brittany Cartwright was reportedly unsurprised by Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs' relationship.