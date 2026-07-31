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Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Dating Brittany Cartwright’s Ex Publicist Lori Krebs: 'I Am Taken'

Photo of Jax Taylor
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor opened up about his blooming relationship with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright's ex-publicist Lori Krebs.

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July 31 2026, Published 3:26 a.m. ET

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Jax Taylor is finally speaking out about his new romance.

The Vanderpump Rules alum is reportedly dating Lori Krebs, the former publicist for him and his estranged wife, fellow cast member Brittany Cartwright.

While the TV star has remained quiet about the romance rumors until now, he recently appeared to hint at the relationship via an Instagram comment.

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Source: @mrjaxtaylor/Instagram

Jax Taylor addressed his new romance with Lori Krebs via Instagram comments.

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Jax Taylor Opened Up About His Romance With Lori Krebs

Image of Jax Taylor said that he is 'taken.'
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor said that he is 'taken.'

On July 29, Taylor made an Instagram post where he could be seen chilling in a pool. Someone commented under the post, “Surprised you haven't got your own show yet 🤔 or the next Bachelor lol 😆”

However, he set the record straight by commenting, “No thanks, I am taken. ♥️”

Another commenter noted, “You look fantastic. I think Lori might have something to do with it ♥️🥰.”

He liked their comment and responded to them with a simple red heart emoji, seemingly agreeing with the statement.

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Image of Jax Taylor's relationship with Lori Krebs became public when TMZ released photos of the pair getting coxy in Mexico.
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor's relationship with Lori Krebs became public when TMZ released photos of the pair getting coxy in Mexico.

A third person wrote, “We want to see you and Lori K!!! Happy for you, my man 🔥blessings.”

Taylor also liked their statement and replied with, “♥️🙌”

Krebs had served as Cartwright's publicist for over a decade. Earlier this month, TMZ released photos of the publicist and Taylor getting cozy in a pool in a Mexican resort.

After the photos went viral, Cartwright reportedly fired Krebs on July 13. Taylor’s rumored love interest apparently called The Valley star to give her a heads-up about the story before the outlet published it, per a source.

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Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs Reportedly Bonded Over Divorce Struggles

Image of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share a 5-year-old son named Cruz.
Source: MEGA

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright share a 5-year-old son named Cruz.

Taylor and Cartwright got married in 2019. In 2024, she filed for divorce from her husband. The former couple share a 5-year-old son, Cruz.

Krebs, too, is currently navigating divorce, and the pair reportedly bonded over their shared struggles of splitting from their exes and raising children with autism, per TMZ.

However, their relationship seems to be a recent development, as a source told E! News, “There was never a years-long secret affair, and there was no romantic relationship while Jax and Brittany were together.”

“Their relationship changed only in the last several months, after both had already been separated,” the insider added.

Image of Brittany Cartwright was reportedly unsurprised by Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs' relationship.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright was reportedly unsurprised by Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs' relationship.

A different source also told People after Cartwright learned about the blooming relationship between her ex-husband and ex-publicist, “Brittany is very upset about the photos but isn’t surprised.”

“She could tell their relationship was more than client-rep,” the insider added.

The 37-year-old herself has only addressed the issue once on her “When Reality Hits” podcast on July 17.

“All I’m going to say about this at this moment is I will be speaking my truth—the truth—on this matter very soon whenever I’m ready,” she said.

“As of right now, I am focusing on me and the most important thing in my life, which is my beautiful son,” the mom-of-one added.

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