REALITY TV NEWS The Valley's Jax Taylor Used His 'Charm' and 'Power' to Manipulate Several Women Staffers Into Falling in Love With Him at His L.A. Bar Before Being Fired Source: Bravo Jax Taylor manipulated several female staffers into falling in love with him, according to a new report. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 10:42 a.m. ET

In the wake of Jax Taylor’s departure from The Valley, multiple women, including some who worked at his bar, have come forward with shocking accusations against him. According to a news outlet, the ladies claimed Taylor used his “power” and “charm” to love-bomb and sleep with them before cutting them off.

One Employee's Story About Jax Taylor

Source: Bravo One of Jax Taylor's staffers insisted he slept with 'multiple' employees.

One woman, who worked at his bar since he opened it in October 2023, insisted Taylor slept with her and “multiple” other employees. "I thought I was the only one he slept with [from work], but after everything ended, I found out he told the same things and used the same tricks on a few of us,” she said. “He used his power there and his charm to manipulate his own staffers. Make us think we were the first employee he had ever been with so that we had to keep it a secret.” She noted he made her believe he “would never risk breaking the rules” for anyone but her. “Sometimes at the bar, he would make sexual comments or inappropriate innuendos at the workplace,” she continued. “I know it made me feel uncomfortable because I wouldn't know how to respond, given he's still my boss and I was at work. We all felt like we had to go along with it.”

Another Woman Claims She Was 'Aggressively' Pursued by Jax Taylor

Source: Bravo Multiple women insisted Jax Taylor did not wear protection when he was intimate with them.

Multiple women the publication spoke to shared stories about how Taylor did not wear protection while being intimate but would offer to buy Plan B for them. Another female insisted Taylor “aggressively” pursued her after he found her on Instagram, claiming his behavior caused her “emotional whiplash.” "He was extremely sexual right from the first few minutes of conversation,” she said. “He made plans instantly, talked about our future and what that would look like, and how he told his friends that he was in love with me.” She said the long-standing reality star gave her his phone number “right away” due to his “team” watching what he does on social media. “We would text all day long, and he was immediately so vulnerable and open with me. He'd say the kindest things and love-bomb me day in and day out,” she detailed. “I was hesitant at first because of his intensity and honesty. But I found out he told all of us girls that we were the only ones he was talking to and how he doesn’t see anyone or do anything. And how this is all so new to him."

Jax Taylor Allegedly Sent Similar 'Messages' and 'Presents' to Multiple Women

Source: Bravo One woman claimed Jax Taylor would get 'intense moments of paranoia.'

She said the messages Taylor sent were graphic and “shocking,” giving an example where he messaged how he wanted to “put his DNA” inside of her. “He tells every woman he's with that she's the only one he's sleeping with, but it's always a lie,” she continued. “He always has a roster of women. Most of the time, there's some ridiculous name for us in his phone. He has a system he's perfected like clockwork over the years to distract from the fact that he's a liar." While she noted he makes every girl he’s with feel like they’re “the one,” they found out he sent the same messages, gifts and detailed the “same plans for the future” to all of them. She explained their relationship started to go south — as did his relationships with multiple of the women — when he would get “intense moments of paranoia” and blame the women for things they didn’t do. “Out of nowhere, he’d accuse me of things that weren't true,” she explained. “He'd be fine, then get so angry at me out of nowhere, and everything was always my fault.”

Jax Taylor Is 'Hiding Behind His Divorce' to Keep 'Women Silent'

Source: Bravo One female claimed Jax Taylor said 'really bad things' about his ex Brittany Cartwright.