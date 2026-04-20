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Brittany Cartwright Is an 'Open Book' When It Comes to Getting Cosmetic Procedures

photo of Brittany Cartwright
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright shut down cosmetic surgery rumors while opening up about her 'mommy makeover.'

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April 20 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Brittany Cartwright recently clarified rumors surrounding her cosmetic procedures during an interview with Us Weekly.

The reality TV star, 37, stated, “I don’t really have anything set in stone that I want to do next, but I’m an open book.”

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image of Brittany Cartwright is speaking out about ongoing rumors surrounding cosmetic surgery.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright is speaking out about ongoing rumors surrounding cosmetic surgery.

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This admission comes as she promotes the third season of The Valley, which chronicles her life as a mother and a reality star.

Cartwright welcomed her son Cruz in April 2021. Nearly four years later, she opted for a “mommy makeover,” undergoing b----- augmentation and a tummy tuck in 2025.

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image of The reality star clarified that she has not had procedures like a nose job or facial fillers, despite public speculation.
Source: @brittany/Instagram

The reality star clarified that she has not had procedures like a nose job or facial fillers, despite public speculation.

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Viewers witnessed her second b----- surgery on camera, showcasing her willingness to share her personal journey.

She addressed persistent rumors about additional surgeries, asserting, “I did not get a nose job. I did not get fillers in my face, like everyone thinks. If I did, I would tell you.”

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Cartwright’s transparency reflects her commitment to authenticity.

According to a source, her decision for surgery was motivated by a desire for empowerment.

“This was something Brittany had wanted to do for herself for quite some time,” the source explained.

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image of The reality star previously underwent a 'mommy makeover.'
Source: @brittany/Instagram;MEGA

The reality star previously underwent a 'mommy makeover.'

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The mommy makeover with Dr. Payman Danielpour and Dr. John Layke of Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group marks an important evolution in Cartwright’s self-image.

“I feel so amazing. I’m so glad that I did it,” she expressed. The procedures allowed her to reclaim her body and confidence.

“You have no idea what it actually means to me. I’m sure a lot of moms out there can understand," she added.

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The reality star's surgery coincided with her separation from estranged husband Jax Taylor. The couple, who share custody of Cruz, continues to navigate co-parenting challenges.

“Co-parenting is not easy. We still have our issues, but Cruz does not see any of that,” Cartwright remarked, emphasizing their commitment to their son.

Cartwright has also discussed her complex feelings regarding her b------. “I get comments and stuff about my b------ all the time and it’s so annoying,” she noted, highlighting the scrutiny she faces as a public figure.

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image of Brittany Cartwright said her decisions were personal and empowering.
Source: MEGA

Brittany Cartwright said her decisions were personal and empowering.

Her journey as a single mother and her experiences with dating will be featured in the upcoming season of The Valley. Cartwright aims to keep the narrative positive, stating, “I don’t want to go back into the dark, toxic stuff.”

She is open to dating but insists that any potential partner must respect her life on reality TV.

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