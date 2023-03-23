Jax Taylor Claims Tom Sandoval '100 Percent' Cheated On Ariana Madix Multiple Times Prior To Raquel Leviss Affair

When Bravo boss Andy Cohen questioned the ex-reality star about if Sandoval had any past trysts outside of his relationship before the former beauty queen, Taylor replied, “Yes, 100 percent."

“I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation — and that was week one of their relationship by the way — but yeah, there’s been other times," he explained, referencing the infamous Season 3 storyline. “It doesn’t matter if he did it one or 10 times, he did it.”