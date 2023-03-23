Jax Taylor Claims Tom Sandoval '100 Percent' Cheated On Ariana Madix Multiple Times Prior To Raquel Leviss Affair
Jax Taylor did not hold back when it came to talking about his former best friend Tom Sandoval.
During the Vanderpump Rules alum's Wednesday, March 22, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Taylor made a shocking accusation that the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, long before his headline-making affair with Raquel Leviss.
When Bravo boss Andy Cohen questioned the ex-reality star about if Sandoval had any past trysts outside of his relationship before the former beauty queen, Taylor replied, “Yes, 100 percent."
“I told you I was there. Not only in the Miami situation — and that was week one of their relationship by the way — but yeah, there’s been other times," he explained, referencing the infamous Season 3 storyline. “It doesn’t matter if he did it one or 10 times, he did it.”
Taylor, who departed the series in 2020, went on to specify that the alleged serial cheating by the TomTom cofounder took place “within the last couple of years.”
In yet another shocking bombshell, the VPR OG claimed Sandoval's sidekick Tom Schwartz — whom he said he speaks with every day — knew about the romance between the bartender and Leviss for a while before it was made public.
- Scheana Shay Says Stassi Schroeder Sent Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Their Money Back After Missing Her Wedding
- Brittany Cartwright Admits She Didn't Watch The Latest Season Of 'Vanderpump Rules' As It Makes Her 'Anxious'
- Brittany Cartwright Reveals She's Lost 27 Pounds Since January — See Her Before & After Transformation!
Taylor's wife, Brittany Cartwright, chimed in to explain how she may have missed the signs that something was going on between Sandoval and James Kennedy's ex fiancée. “There were times whenever we went to certain events when they came together and I was like, ‘This is kind of odd,'” she told Cohen.
"But I figured Tom Sandoval makes friends, like, really fast with different people,” she continued. “So I was like maybe they’re just close friends right now.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Last time we saw them was at our friends’ house in Orange County and they were both together,” Taylor recalled of the last time he allegedly was around both Sandoval and Leviss, before revealing the Something About Her cofounder had called her then boyfriend to tell him her “grandmother passed away or got sick or something."
“He didn’t leave. He used the fact that he couldn’t get an Uber. Meanwhile, people were coming in and out of the house all day long," the 43-year-old claimed.