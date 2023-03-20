OK Magazine
Ariana Madix Declares She Wants Tom Sandoval 'To Die' After Raquel Leviss Affair Is Exposed In Shocking 'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer — Watch

tom ariana pp
Source: bravo
Mar. 20 2023, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

It's the moment every Vanderpump Rules fan has been waiting for.

In the midseason trailer for the Bravo series' 10th Season, viewers get a glimpse into the aftermath of Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval's shocking affair and his subsequent break-up from girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Source: Bravo
ariana
Source: bravo
In a telling moment, presumably captured after the TomTom co-owner's tryst with the former beauty queen was exposed, he asks his partner of nearly a decade if she wants anything, to which she replies stoically, “For you to die.”

“I wish we both would’ve tried harder,” Sandoval tells Madix of why he cheated on her with Leviss, whom they were both close with for years. The Something About Her cofounder then tells him he does not “deserve one f****** tear of mine."

tomsandoval
Source: bravo
In other shocking clips seemingly captured prior to the headline-making "Scandoval," Sandoval laments that he and Madix only get physical “like four times a year," to which she says, "I cannot have s** with someone who feels like a stranger."

In another haunting conversation between Scheana Shay and Leviss — who took out a temporary restraining order on the "Good As Gold" star for allegedly punching her after learning of the affair — Shay calls herself the "O.G. home-wrecking w**** of this group."

raquel
Source: bravo
“And then came Lala [Kent] and now here you are," she then tells Leviss — who also went after Tom Schwartz fresh off his divorce from Katie Maloney.

On Friday, March 3, it was revealed Sandoval and Leviss engaged in a seven-month romance behind Madix's back. "To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone," the 37-year-old said in her first statement on Instagram since the revelation.

Source: OK!

"So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she continued. "I am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run."

