Girls Just Want to Have Fun! Brittany Cartwright Bar Hops as Estranged Husband Jax Taylor Checks Into Mental Health Treatment Facility
Jax Taylor from The Valley may have just checked into a mental health treatment facility, but his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright isn’t letting that get in the way of her having fun.
Soon after it was announced Taylor was seeking treatment on July 30, Cartwright posted a selfie to her Instagram Story, which also featuredVanderpump Rules star Schena Shay and Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette.
It would be hard from a quick glance at the photo to know anything was going on in Cartwirght’s life, as she was all smiles in the picture.
On July 31, Cartwright returned again to her Instagram Story to share a picture of herself in a beautiful dress standing by the water.
Cartwright also debuted joined TikTok as of late.
In the clip, Cartwright appeared alongside her female costars from The Valley — Michelle Sanie Lally, Nia Sanchez, Janet Caperna and Jasmine Goode. Cartwright’s friend Melissa Marie also appeared in the clip. The girls danced around while a voice said, “We are back, baby. We are f------ back. We are back. Blast it.” This is likely referring to The Valley returning for a second season, which is reportedly being filmed.
Aside from these posts, Cartwright has kept completely mum amid Taylor entering his in-patient mental health facility.
For his part, Taylor posted one thing on July 31 since entering treatment — a photo of him holding his 3-year-old son, Cruz, to his Instagram Story with the caption, “Trying to get better for you buddy, daddy loves you so much.”
On July 30, Taylor’s representative announced Taylor’s entry into the treatment program.
Explaining that “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles,” they went on to share more about how he's holding up.
“He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment,” they confirmed. “This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."
Taylor and Cartwright confirmed their separation on their podcast on February 29. At the time, Cartwright claimed she had decided to “move into another home” for space as well as “for the sake of my mental health.”
During the first season of The Valley, fans watched as the couple — who have been together since 2015 and were married for four years — go through marital problems related to Cartwright’s drinking and her wanting another baby.