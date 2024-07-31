'The Valley' Star Jax Taylor Enters In-Patient Mental Health Treatment Center Amid Brittany Cartwright Split
The Valley star Jax Taylor, who separated from wife Brittany Cartwright on February 29, is heading to a mental health facility for treatment since he's been struggling since his split, a news outlet revealed.
A rep for Taylor shared the somber news, noting, “Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast.”
Revealing it was his decision to “seek in-patient treatment,” the representative explained this is understandably a “sensitive time” for Taylor and his family. “They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter,” they added.
On July 29, Taylor posted on his Instagram Story, alluding to the fact that he was dealing with some mental health concerns. The post had a floating word that said “healing” and there was a photograph of the following two books: Get Out Of Your Mind & Into Your Life and Set Boundaries, Find Peace: a Guide to Reclaiming Yourself.
On their “When Reality Hits” podcast, Cartwright told her listeners about Taylor and her separating on February 29. She said after "many had been asking her and Taylor [about] what was going on in their relationship," she “felt it was important to be honest" about their situation.
"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright shared. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
Understandably adding this was not easy to discuss, Cartwright asked fans to “pray for us” and shared she doesn’t “know what the future holds.”
On the first season of The Valley, fans saw marital issues between the couple play out. Taylor complained about Cartwright’s drinking, with the latter not seeing it as an issue. For her part, Cartwright stressed she wanted another baby, but Taylor did not seem to feel they were at a place for that yet.
