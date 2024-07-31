'The Valley' Star Jax Taylor Enters In-Patient Mental Health Treatment Center Amid Brittany Cartwright Split

On their “When Reality Hits” podcast, Cartwright told her listeners about Taylor and her separating on February 29. She said after "many had been asking her and Taylor [about] what was going on in their relationship," she “felt it was important to be honest" about their situation.

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright shared. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Understandably adding this was not easy to discuss, Cartwright asked fans to “pray for us” and shared she doesn’t “know what the future holds.”