Brittany Cartwright Reveals 'Horrible Fight' Led to Separation From Estranged Husband Jax Taylor: 'I Noticed Everything Wrong'
Brittany Cartwright shed light on what caused her separation from estranged husband Jax Taylor after four years of marriage.
During a guest appearance on the Tuesday, April 2, episode of Watch What Happens Live, the 35-year-old revealed the key moment the Vanderpump Rules costars' relationship took a turn for the worse.
"We just had a horrible fight and it was like a veil was lifted, and I noticed everything wrong," Cartwright confessed to late-night talk show host and Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen.
She continued: "You know they always say a woman can hit her breaking point and it's hard to come back from that."
As for what caused the fight, Cartwright said Taylor was furious after his now-estranged wife had gone out with her friend and The Valley costar Kristen Doute one evening.
"He kind of woke up one morning and was mad that I went out with Kristen the night before, and kind of made up a story in his own head and started a fight about something that never happened," the mom-of-one — who shares her 2-year-old son, Cruz, with Taylor — explained.
"It got to the point where we fought about everything… it could be about anything at that point," she noted. "It was just a very toxic situation that I felt like I needed to remove myself from."
Cartwright then provided an update on the current status of their marriage, admitting: "[We're] still separated. [I'm] still in the Airbnb."
Getting down to the dirty details reality television fans have been dying to know, Cohen asked Cartwright if there was any "infidelity" leading up to their split.
The question seemed to stem from cast members on the separated spouses' show The Valley insinuating Taylor may have cheated on his partner, however, Cartwright claimed, "not that I'm aware of."
After giving it a brief second thought, Cartwright emphasized, "I don't think so, I really don't think so."
Acknowledging prior speculation from her costars, Cartwright stated, "I did all the digging. We made sure that wasn't true. Janet [Caperna] from The Valley, she like dove in and was like, 'No, no, no let's figure everything out,' so we already knew that wasn't true by that point."
"I feel like there's always rumors about Jax, no matter what," she pointed out.
Cohen moved along to question Cartwright about her and Taylor's levels of intimacy toward the end of their marriage.
"You say that the s-- had gotten less and less. Can you pinpoint when that happened? Was that after Cruz was born?" he asked.
"A little bit before, kind of like when we made the baby we were good and then, you know," she shared, noting couples therapy is something that "needs to happen" if there is even an ounce of hope to salvage their union.
Regardless of how he is as a husband, Cartwright admitted, "Jax is a great father, I'll give him that. That's our main priority, no matter what."