Jax Taylor Claims Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Had To Be Separated At 'VPR' Reunion As Confrontations Over Affair Got Messy
Jax Taylor is spilling inside secrets of the highly anticipated Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion — and it's shocking.
The former reality star claimed longtime best friends Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval were the two cast members that almost came to blows during the filming of the special, which will dive into the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman's shocking affair with Raquel Leviss.
“I heard it was crazy, heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be,” Taylor said during a Monday, March 27, interview at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “Uncomfortable. There was security there. There was almost brawls."
When questioned about who almost threw hands, the 43-year-old stunningly alleged it was the TomTom founders. “I have a feeling it’s the two boys … in fact, I know that ’cause I talked to [Schwartz]," Taylor — who departed VPR in 2020 — claimed. "I talked to him right after it happened. … I checked in with everybody."
The former bartender also slammed the infamous photos of Sandoval and Leviss spending time together on set looking distressed in their all black looks.
“They knew exactly what they were doing," Taylor noted of his ex- pal and Leviss before going on a tangent about their secret romance."This wasn’t a mistake. This wasn’t like, ‘Oh, a hookup.’ This has been going on for a long time, premeditated."
Taylor concluded that the disgraced duo deserve “everything that’s coming” because of their “lack of empathy.”
Insiders close to production spilled that the entirety of the taping consisted of everyone going off on Sandoval and the former beauty queen for their betrayal of Ariana Madix. “The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy," a source admitted.
“James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade," the insider continued. “Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours."