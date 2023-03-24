OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Sandoval
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Caught Together For First Time Since Shocking Affair Was Exposed, Release Tension With Smoke Break

tom raquel pp
Source: BRAVO
By:

Mar. 24 2023, Published 9:45 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Nothing a quick smoke break can't fix.

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss stepped away from the extremely high-tension filming of Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 reunion to have a private chat with the help of some cigarettes.

Article continues below advertisement
tom sandoval
Source: MEGA

This was the first time the scandalous lovebirds were caught on camera together since their shocking affair was exposed on Friday, March 3.

News simultaneously broke at the time that Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, called it quits on their nine-year relationship after she discovered the TomTom founder was sleeping with their costar.

Article continues below advertisement

As this messy love triangle continuously lands itself in headlines, the reality star trio was forced to come face-to-face for an awkward and drama-filled taping of the Season 10 reunion.

In photos obtained by a news publication, Leviss and Sandoval stepped away from the group to spend some one-on-one time together near the businessman's trailer.

tom sandoval
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

The pair sat on the ground together in matching black outfits and shared a cigarette while engaging in what appeared to be a serious conversation.

Leviss sported a stylish off-the-shoulder long sleeve top and wide leg trousers, while Sandoval similarly wore a mid-length coat and loose-fitting dress pants.

While things seemed to be tense between the two at times, other pictures of the controversial couple together showcased the duo sharing laughs and relaxing.

At one point, Sandoval appeared to get ticked off by producers after he and his side chick came out from inside his trailer to find Bravo cameras in their faces.

Article continues below advertisement
tom raquel
Source: @RAQUELLEVISS/INSTAGRAM
MORE ON:
Tom Sandoval

The 39-year-old approached a producer, and while it is unclear what was said, it's assumed he wanted him and Leviss to have the slightest bit of privacy amidst their highly-publicized scandal.

Meanwhile, Madix is trying to remain unbothered after her almost decade-long relationship was ripped away from her.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

I don’t pay attention to any of that," the 37-year-old told a reporter ahead of the reunion filming, as OK! previously reported.

Madix's response came shortly after Leviss defined the current status of her and Sandoval's romance.

Article continues below advertisement
tom ariana
Source: BRAVO

"I don't know where our relationship is going to be. We're just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out. It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more," she explained. "But I'm sure we'll go into detail about all of that at the reunion."

"I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes ... We're not putting a label on anything," Leviss revealed, noting she did reach out to Madix — but is unsure whether it solved any problems.

"We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn't receive it very well," the 28-year-old admitted.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Page Six obtained photos of Leviss and Sandoval.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.