Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Caught Together For First Time Since Shocking Affair Was Exposed, Release Tension With Smoke Break
Nothing a quick smoke break can't fix.
Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss stepped away from the extremely high-tension filming of Vanderpump Rules' Season 10 reunion to have a private chat with the help of some cigarettes.
This was the first time the scandalous lovebirds were caught on camera together since their shocking affair was exposed on Friday, March 3.
News simultaneously broke at the time that Sandoval and his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, called it quits on their nine-year relationship after she discovered the TomTom founder was sleeping with their costar.
As this messy love triangle continuously lands itself in headlines, the reality star trio was forced to come face-to-face for an awkward and drama-filled taping of the Season 10 reunion.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Leviss and Sandoval stepped away from the group to spend some one-on-one time together near the businessman's trailer.
The pair sat on the ground together in matching black outfits and shared a cigarette while engaging in what appeared to be a serious conversation.
Leviss sported a stylish off-the-shoulder long sleeve top and wide leg trousers, while Sandoval similarly wore a mid-length coat and loose-fitting dress pants.
While things seemed to be tense between the two at times, other pictures of the controversial couple together showcased the duo sharing laughs and relaxing.
At one point, Sandoval appeared to get ticked off by producers after he and his side chick came out from inside his trailer to find Bravo cameras in their faces.
- Ariana Madix Says She Doesn't 'Pay Attention' To The Drama Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
- Raquel Leviss Admits She Doesn't Know 'Where' Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval Is Going Ahead Of Filming Dramatic 'VPR' Reunion
- Jax Taylor Claims Tom Sandoval '100 Percent' Cheated On Ariana Madix Multiple Times Prior To Raquel Leviss Affair
The 39-year-old approached a producer, and while it is unclear what was said, it's assumed he wanted him and Leviss to have the slightest bit of privacy amidst their highly-publicized scandal.
Meanwhile, Madix is trying to remain unbothered after her almost decade-long relationship was ripped away from her.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I don’t pay attention to any of that," the 37-year-old told a reporter ahead of the reunion filming, as OK! previously reported.
Madix's response came shortly after Leviss defined the current status of her and Sandoval's romance.
"I don't know where our relationship is going to be. We're just trying to get through these next few steps and trying to make amends, hear everybody out. It started out as a friendship, and it turned into something more," she explained. "But I'm sure we'll go into detail about all of that at the reunion."
"I know a lot of people are angry, so just getting through these steps and seeing where it goes ... We're not putting a label on anything," Leviss revealed, noting she did reach out to Madix — but is unsure whether it solved any problems.
"We talked on the phone, and I apologized to her over text, but she didn't receive it very well," the 28-year-old admitted.
Page Six obtained photos of Leviss and Sandoval.