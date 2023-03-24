Raquel Leviss Drops Temporary Restraining Order Against Scheana Shay In A Failed Attempt To Film Confrontation During 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion
Raquel Leviss is no longer pursuing a restraining order against Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay.
The former beauty queen has reportedly filed to have her temporary restraining order against the "Good As Gold" singer tossed out one day after filming the highly anticipated reunion where they were ordered to stay 100 yards away from each other without any direct communication.
"I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th," Leviss said in a statement.
"We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order," she made clear. "My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film [the Vanderpump Rules reunion] together."
"The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress," the SUR waitress revealed.
The reality series taped their high stakes special on Thursday, March 23rd, but given the time it takes for the legal process to be complete, the restraining order was technically still in place at the time of filming.
According to Shay's attorney, Naema Rahmani, Leviss — whose real name is Rachel — made Andy Cohen serve the 37-year-old with papers that he said were not legally binding.
"Rachel had Andy 'serve' Scheana with a document during the reunion, but the papers have no legal meaning. It was a request to dismiss a complaint or a civil lawsuit, but Rachel had requested a permanent restraining order, which is something completely different," Shay's lawyer alleged.
"There is no way for Rachel to 'drop' the temporary restraining order before next week’s hearing," Rahmani stated in part. "This is California law and even on the court’s website. Even if Rachel had the correct document, which she didn’t, it wasn’t filed with the court."
"There is no file stamp in the top right corner," she explained. "This was just another public relations stunt by Rachel and her team. If Rachel really wanted to make this go away, she would come out and publicly say the 'punch' never happened and she is sorry for all the harm she caused Scheana, Ariana [Madix], and her other friends."
Leviss fired back, claiming, "The document was a dismissal form that the court asked us to submit and I wanted to show Scheana my intentions and that we had informed the judge we weren’t moving forward — and it was an explanation at the reunion to alleviate Scheana’s concerns."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Leviss and Rahmani.