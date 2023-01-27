Jay Leno Breaks Collarbone & Ribs In Motorcycle Crash 2 Months After Being Hospitalized For Severe Burns

The star, 72, detailed the ordeal to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, noting the accident, in which he was riding a vintage vehicle, occurred on Tuesday, January 17, after he pulled over because he smelled gas.

"I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it. So, you know, I didn't see it until it was too late," he recalled. "It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike. The bike kept going, and you know how that works out."