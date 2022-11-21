Jay Leno Shows Off Face & Body Scars As He's Discharged From Burn Center One Week After Horrifying Accident

Jay Leno is on the road to recovery. The former Tonight Show host was discharged from the hospital on Monday, November 21, after suffering serious injuries from a horrifying garage fire one week prior.

Looking happy and healthy upon leaving the facility, Leno posed with staff from the Grossman Burn Center for a photo. Leno's facial scars can be seen in the snap by his jawline and on his neck. His left hand also appears to be badly burned compared to his right.