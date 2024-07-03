Jay Leno's Wife Mavis, 77, Seen With a Black Eye as She Tragically Battles Advanced Dementia: Photos
Jay Leno's wife, Mavis, appeared to have a black eye while out and about on a drive with the television host in Los Angeles earlier this week.
The 77-year-old suffers advanced dementia that occasionally causes her to become disoriented and has been under her husband's loving care in recent months.
As OK! previously reported, Jay filed to be appointed her conservator as her condition became more serious and was approved in April of this year.
"According to her neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, she has advanced dementia, sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth," the legal filing read. "She has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago."
The former late-night talk show host's primary hope for putting the conservatorship in place was providing for his wife of 44 years should something happen to him before she passes.
"Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Mavis's physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage. Jay desires to execute an estate plan, including a revocable trust and will, which will provide for Mavis and Mavis' brother and her sole living heir aside from Jay," the court papers explained.
According to Jay, his wife has good days and bad days. On Tuesday, April 30, the happy couple attended the Netflix premiere of Unfrosted in Hollywood, Calif.
"I feel great, yeah,” Mavis, 77, told Entertainment Tonight at the time.
"Thought I’d come to something fun for a change," Jay added. "Everything is so controversial. Just to come to a funny, silly movie — it’s great. I think people will have a great time."
Despite the pain of watching his wife's health worsen, Jay said that he genuinely enjoys taking care of her.
"People say marriage is difficult. I don't get it. I enjoy her company," he explained. "We have a lot of fun. She's the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn't be prouder of her."
"We do everything together," he continued. "I go home every night, make dinner and sit around. We enjoy each other's company."