Home > Breaking News > Jay-Z BREAKING NEWS Jay-Z Files to Dismiss Rape Lawsuit, Calls for End to 'Extortion Saga' Against Him and Sean 'Diddy' Combs Source: MEGA Jay-Z filed to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl.

Jay-Z is determined to clear his name after the famed rapper was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl alongside his close pal Sean "Diddy" Combs at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000. On Monday, December 9, the "Empire State of Mind" hitmaker's attorney Alex Spiro filed a motion to dismiss a rape lawsuit re-filed one day prior by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee, requesting the court deny the plaintiff's request to proceed anonymously.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jay-Z denied the 'idiotic' claims made against him.

Article continues below advertisement

"Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name," Spiro wrote in court documents obtained by a news publication, urging a judge to dismiss the case if the accuser would not reveal her identity. Jay-Z's lawyer also demanded Buzbee end his "sprawling extortion saga – [a] saga whose aim is base and measured in dollars."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jay-Z has raised eyebrows due to his longtime friendship with imprisoned Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

Spiro insisted his client has an "impeccable reputation," having never been accused — or allegedly engaged in — any sexual misconduct prior to Buzbee name-dropping him in a lawsuit previously filed against Combs and two unidentified celebrities in October. The lawsuit filed by Jay-Z's attorney on Monday appears to be the same legal filing submitted in November by a "high profile individual" who had attended Combs' parties in the past, though this time it revealed the "Run This Town" rapper's name.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jay-Z accused lawyer Tony Buzbee of only naming the rapper because he refused to pay.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, believes Buzbee only outed him after the record executive refused to give into his accuser's settlement requirements. "Make no mistake this case is about retaliating against the rare target who would not pay," Spiro declared in the court papers.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z's motion to dismiss the rape lawsuit comes just hours after the husband of pop icon Beyoncé released a defensive statement berating Buzbee and the "idiotic claims" made against him. "You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn," Jay-Z warned Buzbee — who is also representing several clients in a trafficking case against Combs. "We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jay-Z expressed 'heartbreak' for Beyoncé and their kids as a result of the rape lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

"Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable," he snubbed, accusing the lawyer of "blackmail." "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence," Jay-Z said of his and Beyoncé's three children: Blue Ivy, 12, and 7-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.