Pro Athlete Stopped Sean 'Diddy' Combs From Sexually Assaulting Man at Party, Lawsuit Claims
Sean Diddy Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a party guest at the launch party for his Ciroc vodka brand in 2022, according to a new lawsuit.
The alleged victim claimed he works at a business that rents luxury cars and jewelry to customers in Los Angeles and was only identified as "John Doe."
The court filing alleged the incident occurred when the disgraced music producer became "drunk" at the event and invited the alleged victim into a private room. Once there, Combs reportedly took off his pants and exposed himself to the other man.
"Combs continued to move closer and then grabbed Plaintiff’s genitals through his pants, squeezing them in a rough and sexual manner,” the lawsuit read. "Plaintiff, shocked and disoriented, frozen momentarily and did not know how to respond to the weirdly inappropriate sexual advance made by Combs."
However, Combs was stopped when a professional athlete — who remained nameless in the suit — came into the room and intervened, allowing the alleged victim to immediately leave the room and the party, per court documents obtained by New York Post.
This is one of many lawsuits filed against the embattled rapper in recent months. Others accuse Combs of rape, sexual assault, death threats and more. One of the latest court filings alleged Combs raped a 13-year-old child with two unnamed celebrities in September 2000.
Days prior to that, Ashley Parham sued Combs, claiming he'd threatened to cut her face before he sexually assaulted her with a remote control in 2018 because she suggested he had "something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur."
Another lawsuit alleged Combs raped a woman and her friend after they were invited into his room for an "exclusive party" in 2004. A man also claimed Combs drugged and sodomized him in a van at one of Combs' White Parties in 2006, according to a separate legal filing.
Combs has remained behind bars since his September 16 arrest. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force and interstate transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
Although his legal team attempted to negotiate in-home detention on $50 million bail, his requests were shot down by at least two judges.
"The District Court rightly rejected Combs’s effort to pay his way out of detention, when the record established that no set of conditions could ensure the safety of the community," prosecutors wrote in a statement earlier this month. "Combs’s longstanding and sophisticated methods of obstructing justice and silencing witnesses more than established his dangerousness."