or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jay-Z
OK LogoNEWS

Jay-Z Spotted Supporting Wife Beyoncé During Christmas Halftime Show After Denying Rape Allegations in Bombshell Lawsuit: Watch

Composite photo of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rumi and Tina Knowles.
Source: MEGA/@brionnapickens/Instagram

Jay-Z was seen walking down a corridor of the Houston stadium alongside his daughter Rumi.

By:

Dec. 28 2024, Published 11:56 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jay-Z isn’t afraid to show his face despite his legal woes.

On Wednesday, December 25, the "Empire State Of Mind" rapper, 55, was spotted at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX., to support his wife, Beyoncé Knowles, during her Christmas halftime show.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @brionnapickens/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

While the father-of-three did not show his face on the livestream of the “Single Ladies” performance, he was spotted in the corridors of the event space as the Baltimore Ravens took on the Houston Texans.

Jay-Z was joined by the married couple’s daughter Rumi, 7, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner was seen holding a bottle of his Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne as his family followed him through the crowds. Jay-Z donned a floral sweater, black pants and a black beanie for the occasion, while Tina, 70, wore a white cowboy hat similar to the one Beyoncé had on during her show.

Meanwhile, Rumi wore a cream jumper and skirt and accessorized with a pink Chanel crossbody bag while eating a blue snow cone.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z support wife beyonce christmas halftime show deny rape lawsuit
Source: @brionnapickens/Instagram

Jay-Z still showed his face at the Christmas halftime show despite recently being accused of rape.

Article continues below advertisement

The family was there in support of Beyoncé, who began her performance by riding in on horseback. She proceeded to sing tons of hits from her Cowboy Carter album, including “16 Carriages,” “Ya Ya,” and “Jolene.”

Additionally, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittany Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy and Beyoncé eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, all made appearances during the mini-concert.

MORE ON:
Jay-Z

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Jay-Z’s appearance at the event came after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean “Diddy” Combs at a house party in 2000.

The alleged victim filed a lawsuit against the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper and an unnamed male celebrity. However, the suit was amended on December 8 declaring Jay-Z as the alleged unnamed star.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z support wife beyonce christmas halftime show deny rape lawsuit
Source: MEGA

After being accused of rape, Jay-Z filed to dismiss the suit and asked for the accuser to be named publicly.

Article continues below advertisement

Jay-Z adamantly denied the allegations against him and claimed the alleged victim's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, was trying to "blackmail" him. The "4:44" vocalist filed to dismiss the lawsuit and request the accuser be named.

Amid all the backlash the family has been receiving due to Jay-Z’s legal issues, internet trolls piled on by dissing Beyoncé’s Christmas performance. However, Tina clapped back at haters disparaging her daughter’s name online.

Article continues below advertisement

On Friday, December 27, the matriarch reposted a fan’s upload, which read, “No matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say."

Tina then shared he thoughts alongside the screenshot.

Article continues below advertisement
jay z support wife beyonce christmas halftime show deny rape lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Jay-Z claimed the alleged victim's lawyer Tony Buzbee, was trying to 'blackmail' him with the lawsuit.

My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later,😂” she penned.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.