Jay-Z Spotted Supporting Wife Beyoncé During Christmas Halftime Show After Denying Rape Allegations in Bombshell Lawsuit: Watch
Jay-Z isn’t afraid to show his face despite his legal woes.
On Wednesday, December 25, the "Empire State Of Mind" rapper, 55, was spotted at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX., to support his wife, Beyoncé Knowles, during her Christmas halftime show.
While the father-of-three did not show his face on the livestream of the “Single Ladies” performance, he was spotted in the corridors of the event space as the Baltimore Ravens took on the Houston Texans.
Jay-Z was joined by the married couple’s daughter Rumi, 7, Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles and former Destiny’s Child bandmate Michelle Williams.
The Grammy winner was seen holding a bottle of his Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne as his family followed him through the crowds. Jay-Z donned a floral sweater, black pants and a black beanie for the occasion, while Tina, 70, wore a white cowboy hat similar to the one Beyoncé had on during her show.
Meanwhile, Rumi wore a cream jumper and skirt and accessorized with a pink Chanel crossbody bag while eating a blue snow cone.
The family was there in support of Beyoncé, who began her performance by riding in on horseback. She proceeded to sing tons of hits from her Cowboy Carter album, including “16 Carriages,” “Ya Ya,” and “Jolene.”
Additionally, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Brittany Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tiera Kennedy and Beyoncé eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, all made appearances during the mini-concert.
As OK! previously reported, Jay-Z’s appearance at the event came after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean “Diddy” Combs at a house party in 2000.
The alleged victim filed a lawsuit against the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper and an unnamed male celebrity. However, the suit was amended on December 8 declaring Jay-Z as the alleged unnamed star.
Jay-Z adamantly denied the allegations against him and claimed the alleged victim's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, was trying to "blackmail" him. The "4:44" vocalist filed to dismiss the lawsuit and request the accuser be named.
Amid all the backlash the family has been receiving due to Jay-Z’s legal issues, internet trolls piled on by dissing Beyoncé’s Christmas performance. However, Tina clapped back at haters disparaging her daughter’s name online.
On Friday, December 27, the matriarch reposted a fan’s upload, which read, “No matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have some negative ish to say."
Tina then shared he thoughts alongside the screenshot.
“My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later,😂” she penned.