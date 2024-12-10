Home > News > Jay-Z NEWS Jay-Z Breaks Cover Amid Rape Allegations as He Walks Red Carpet With Wife Beyoncé and Daughter Blue Ivy at 'Mufasa' Premiere: Watch Source: MEGA; @wwetv_website/X Jay-Z stepped out for the first time after he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000.

Jay-Z has made his first public appearance since he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000. On Monday, December 9, the rap mogul walked the red carpet at the Mufasa premiere in Hollywood with his wife, Beyoncé, their daughter Blue Ivy and Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles.

Source: @wwetv_website/X Jay-Z appeared at the event despite the rape allegations made against him.

The clan looked united as ever, posing side by side to support Beyoncé, who voiced Nala, while Blue Ivy also lent her voice as young lioness cub Kiara in the new film, which is a prequel to The Lion King.

This family outing comes just one day after Jay-Z found himself at the center of a troubling lawsuit.

Source: @wwetv_website/X Jay-Z and Beyoncé proudly cheered as Blue Ivy stole the spotlight on the red carpet.

On Sunday, December 8, the rapper was accused of raping a teenage girl at a MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000 alongside music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. The case, originally filed by Houston-based lawyer Tony Buzbee in October, was refiled, revealing Jay-Z’s name in the documents this time around.

That same day, the "Young Forever" singer released a blistering statement about the ordeal.

“My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people,” Jay-Z wrote.

“I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit,” he continued.

Source: @wwetv_website/X The Carter family attended the 'Mufasa' premiere amid Jay-Z's lawsuit.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, share three children: Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7.

He also lashed out at Buzbee, who is representing at least 120 of Combs' alleged victims.

“You seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable,” Jay-Z fumed.

The father-of-three also accused Buzbee of trying to extort him. “My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” the “Hard Knock Life” singer explained. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

“This lawyer, who I have done a bit of research on, seems to have a pattern of these type of theatrics!” the “Song Cry” singer added. “I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type. You claim to be a marine?! Marines are known for their valor, you have neither honor nor dignity.”

One day after Jay-Z's statement was released, his attorney, Alex Spiro, took swift action in the legal battle as he filed a motion to dismiss the case if the complainant won’t reveal her identity.

Source: MEGA Jay-Z's name was added to a lawsuit previously filed against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in October.

"Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear [Jay-Z]'s good name," Spiro wrote in the court documents.

Spiro highlighted the “Run This Town” hitmaker’s "impeccable reputation," pointing out that he has never faced any accusations or been involved in any sexual misconduct before this lawsuit.

Source: MEGA Jay-Z filed to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of raping a 13-year-old girl.

"Make no mistake this case is about retaliating against the rare target who would not pay," Spiro declared in the court papers.