Did Beyoncé Drop Husband Jay-Z's Last Name After Rape Accusations?
Is Beyoncé distancing herself from husband Jay-Z [real name Shawn Carter] in the wake of the rape lawsuit against him?
After Forbes unveiled their list of 2024's most powerful women, a social media user noted the "Single Ladies" crooner was referred to as Beyoncé Knowles instead of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.
"The soft launch name change," the X user captioned a screenshot from the list, which sparked hundreds of people to chime in.
While some believed choosing her maiden name was intentional, others pointed out the mom-of-three has often gone without her spouse's surname.
"Nobody ever called her Beyoncé Carter," one person tweeted, while a community note on the app stated, "Beyoncé has always been listed on Forbes' profile with her maiden name. This is evidenced by their update to her net worth in 2023."
As OK! reported, the Ivy Park founder, 43, showed support for her husband, 55, in the wake of his scandal, as the two put on a united front when attending the Monday, December 9, Hollywood premiere of their daughter Blue Ivy's movie Mufasa.
The couple walked the red carpet together and posed for photos with their 12-year-old, who has a lead voiceover role in the movie. Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, also came out for the family affair.
That same day, the matriarch, 70, clarified her Instagram account was "hacked" when it appeared she "liked" a post about the sexual assault allegations against her son-in-law.
"As you all know I do not play about my family," she stated. "So if you see something uncharacteristic of me. Just know that it is not me!"
Jay-Z denied the allegations against him that were filed by an anonymous woman who claimed she was raped by the "Empire State of Mind" rapper and Sean "Diddy" Combs when she was 13 years old at an after-party for the 2000 MTV VMAs.
The father-of-three mentioned his wife and their kids in his denial.
"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," Jay-Z said. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."
Meanwhile, Combs, 55, was arrested on s-- trafficking and racketeering charges in September.
The music mogul pleaded not guilty and remains locked up until his May 2025 trial. He's also facing countless sexual assault lawsuits from both men and women.