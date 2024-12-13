Did Beyoncé Drop Husband Jay-Z's Last Name After Rape Accusations?

After Forbes unveiled their list of 2024's most powerful women, a social media user noted the "Single Ladies" crooner was referred to as Beyoncé Knowles instead of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Is Beyoncé distancing herself from husband Jay-Z [real name Shawn Carter] in the wake of the rape lawsuit against him?

"The soft launch name change," the X user captioned a screenshot from the list, which sparked hundreds of people to chime in.

While some believed choosing her maiden name was intentional, others pointed out the mom-of-three has often gone without her spouse's surname.

"Nobody ever called her Beyoncé Carter," one person tweeted, while a community note on the app stated, "Beyoncé has always been listed on Forbes' profile with her maiden name. This is evidenced by their update to her net worth in 2023."