J.D. Vance Goes Ballistic Over White Nationalist Nick Fuentes' Racist Attacks Against Wife Usha

J.D. Vance has had it with incessant attacks on his wife, Usha Vance. While speaking to UnHerd at his residence on Friday, December 19, the vice president of the United States went ballistic, as he had a vulgar response to various racist remarks made against the second lady in recent months. Specifically targeting white Nationalist Nick Fuentes — who previously called J.D. a "fat race-mixer" and a "race traitor" for marrying a practicing Hindu with Indian roots — as well as former President Joe Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki, J.D. told critics to "eat s---."

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance told people who attack his wife, Usha, to 'eat s---.'

Defending Usha during his latest interview, J.D. declared: "Let me be clear. Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki or Nick Fuentes, can eat s---. That's my official policy as vice president of the United States." The America First host, who livestreams his promotion of Christian nationalism, white supremacy, misogyny, anti-LGBTQ+ views, and antisemitism including Holocaust denial, has certainly used his platform to make the harshest remarks against J.D. and his marriage, though many Republicans were also offended by Jen's recent comments on an October podcast. "I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife," Jen, who hosts MS Now's The Briefing, joked during an appearance on the "I've Had It" podcast. "Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you."

Source: @tuckercarlson/youtube Nick Fuentes previously referred to J.D. Vance as a 'race traitor.'

J.D. also addressed hate speech as a whole at various points throughout his Friday interview. "Antisemitism, and all forms of ethnic hatred have no place in the conservative movement," the right-wing politician explained. "Whether you’re attacking somebody because they’re white or because they’re Black or because they’re Jewish, I think it’s disgusting." "I think that Nick Fuentes, his influence within Donald Trump’s administration, and within a whole host of institutions on the right, is vastly overstated, and frankly, it’s overstated by people who want to avoid having a foreign-policy conversation about America’s relationship with Israel," J.D. claimed — despite the podcaster sitting down for a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago with the president in November 2022.

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance claimed Nick Fuentes isn't 'really the problem in this country.'

J.D. shied away from providing a direct answer to concerns about Nick's frequent use of racial slurs. "Is Nick Fuentes really the problem in this country?" he asked after telling the controversial live streamer to "eat s---." The veep continued: "He’s a podcaster. He has a dedicated group of young fans, and some of them have been s----- to my friends and family. Does that annoy me? Of course. But let’s keep some perspective." "For the past five to 10 years, I’ve watched one-half of our political leadership go all in on the idea that discriminating against whites in college admissions and jobs is not just OK, but affirmatively good," J.D. continued. "If you believe racism is bad, Fuentes should occupy one second of your focus, and the people with actual political power who worked so hard to discriminate against white men should occupy many hours of it," the vice president insisted.

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance said Americans don't have to 'apologize for being white anymore.'