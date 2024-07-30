J.D. Vance Slammed by DNC Amid 'Cat Lady' Controversy: 'Warped and Out of Touch'

“It is beyond insulting that a creep like J.D. Vance would attack millions of adults without children as ‘sociopathic’ and more likely to be ‘deranged’ as part of his warped and out-of-touch worldview,” Ross began. Noting that “Vance isn’t just denigrating Americans,” Ross went on to share he’s “backing up his own disturbing rhetoric with extreme plans like undermining the voice of Americans without children in our democracy, banning abortion nationwide, and even suggesting that women should stay in violent marriages.”

“Just like Donald Trump, Vance is running on a dangerous and wildly unpopular agenda that Americans want nothing to do with – and no amount of mean-spirited and offensive insults from Vance will change that,” Ross boldly ended her rebuttal to Vance’s past comments.