J.D. Vance Slammed by DNC Amid 'Cat Lady' Controversy: 'Warped and Out of Touch'
Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance is coming under fire for his relentless comments about people in this country who don’t have children, specifically in leadership roles.
On the cusp of more of his past comments being unveiled on July 30, DNC spokesperson Aida Ross issued an official statement about the ordeal.
“It is beyond insulting that a creep like J.D. Vance would attack millions of adults without children as ‘sociopathic’ and more likely to be ‘deranged’ as part of his warped and out-of-touch worldview,” Ross began. Noting that “Vance isn’t just denigrating Americans,” Ross went on to share he’s “backing up his own disturbing rhetoric with extreme plans like undermining the voice of Americans without children in our democracy, banning abortion nationwide, and even suggesting that women should stay in violent marriages.”
“Just like Donald Trump, Vance is running on a dangerous and wildly unpopular agenda that Americans want nothing to do with – and no amount of mean-spirited and offensive insults from Vance will change that,” Ross boldly ended her rebuttal to Vance’s past comments.
A controversial situation involving Vance broke out on July 25 when a Fox News interview of him from 2021 talking about Kamala Harris resurfaced. In the interview, Vance denoted we “are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too.” "How does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?" he added at the time.
- 'Childless Sociopaths': J.D. Vance Attacked Americans Without Kids in Unearthed Podcast, Emails and Tweets
- 'He Likes Family': Donald Trump Fiercely Defends VP Pick J.D. Vance After Controversial 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Goes Viral
- J.D. Vance Divides Social Media After Wearing 'Soviet Communist T-Shirt' in Viral Throwback Photo
Although this comment has stirred the pot — and gotten a ton of pushback from people without children, Democrats, and others — more comments surfaced today where he made more negative comments in the past about people with children, going as far as to call them “sociopathic.”
On July 29, Trump sat down with Fox News and discussed Vance’s now-viral “cat lady” comments.
"He's not against anything,” Trump shared, “but he loves family. It's very important to him. He feels family is good, and I don't think there's anything wrong in saying that.”
When something is put out into the internet, it never goes away, so it’s likely only a matter of time until more interview clips from Vance’s vault surface.