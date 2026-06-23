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'I Had a Terrible Temper': J.D. Vance Admits He Was Not a 'Very Good Boyfriend' Before Marrying Usha

Photo of JD and Usha Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance admitted he caused numerous issues in his relationship with Usha.

June 23 2026, Published 12:07 p.m. ET

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Vice President J.D. Vance admitted to past relationship struggles, early marital challenges and personal growth on Steven Bartlett's popular podcast, “The Diary of a CEO.”

During the episode, the 41-year-old VP discussed how childhood trauma and his mother's battles with addiction affected his adult relationships, including how he treated wife Usha, 40, before they married.

“I was not a very good boyfriend. I had a terrible temper," he confessed. "I had, in hindsight, what people would have called attachment problems.”

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J.D. Vance Gets Candid on Past Struggles

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Source: @patriottakes/x

J.D. Vance admitted he used to have 'a terrible temper.'

The admission is nothing new, originally appearing in his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, where he openly discussed his past relationship struggles and personal trauma.

The comment has resurfaced the text from his book to highlight his self-described behavioral history, as he is currently on a book tour hyping his spiritual memoir, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, which chronicles his evolution from the Protestantism of his youth to atheism and his ultimate adult conversion to Catholicism in 2019.

In an excerpt from Communion, the 2028 Republican presidential hopeful explicitly wrote that he was a "lousy boyfriend in many ways" during their early dating years.

He explained that growing up in a chaotic household with a mother who struggled with addiction left him with a severe lack of emotional coping skills.

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J.D. Vance's Temper Affected His Romance

Photo of The VP confessed he used to worry that his outbursts would drive his partner away.
Source: MEGA

The VP confessed he used to worry that his outbursts would drive his partner away.

He noted his fight-or-flight response was easily triggered, causing him to either overreact with intense anger or completely withdraw over minor issues.

Because of his erratic conflict resolution skills, J.D., who was born James Donald Bowman, constantly worried he would ruin his connection with Usha. In Hillbilly Elegy, he confessed that he believed his marriage would have become a "radioactive situation" if Usha had not learned how to navigate his emotional outbursts.

During his latest appearance on Bartlett's podcast, the aspiring MAGA heir confirmed his anxieties persisted well into their life together.

He stated that while Usha is his "best friend," his avoidant attachment style caused so much friction in the early stages that there were "many times" during their 12-year marriage where he genuinely thought their relationship would end.

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J.D. Vance's Intimate Hug With Erika Kirk Went Viral

Photo of The couple admitted they laugh at gossip over their marriage.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk sparked affair rumors.

Rumors of marriage trouble surfaced after a hug between Vance and MAGA widow Erika Kirk went viral. The interaction sparked whispers of an affair shortly after Erika's husband, Charlie, was assassinated in September 2025.

Around that time, Usha was photographed at several events without her wedding ring. Her spokesperson and the vice president later explained she frequently misplaces or forgets the ring while managing household chores and rushing out the door.

Both J.D. and Usha stated they "get a kick" out of online gossip and find the internet's obsession with reading the tea leaves funny.

Photo of Usha and J.D. Vance are expecting their fourth child.
Source: MEGA

Usha and J.D. Vance are expecting their fourth child.

In January 2026, the Office of the Vice President announced Usha is pregnant with a baby boy due in July, crediting Charlie's slaying with their decision to have more children. J.D. dedicated his June 2026 memoir entirely to his wife, calling her "darling" and crediting her with anchoring his life.

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