or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPHOTOS

Inside J.D. Vance and Wife Usha's Marriage: A Complete Timeline Amid Split Rumors

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and his wife, Usha, have been married since 2014 and share three children.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 25 2025, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

2010: J.D. Vance and Usha Met at Law School

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and Usha's marriage has been plagued by divorce rumors in recent months.

J.D. Vance's marriage to his wife, Usha, has come under pressure due to swirling divorce rumors.

Before they became the vice president and second lady of the U.S., J.D. and Usha were students at Yale Law School, where they first met.

"We were friends first, because — I mean, who wouldn't want to be friends with J.D.? He was then, as now, the most interesting person I knew. A working-class guy who had overcome childhood traumas that I could barely fathom," Usha said of meeting and falling in love with J.D. while at the Republican National Convention.

She added in her speech, "Although he's a meat and potatoes kind of guy, he adapted to my vegetarian diet and learned to cook food from my mother, Indian food. Before I knew it, he'd become an integral part of my family, a person I could not imagine living without."

J.D. shared a similar sentiment in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

"She seemed some sort of genetic anomaly, a combination of every positive quality a human being should have: bright, hardworking, tall, and beautiful," he wrote.

He also detailed Usha's role in his success and happiness: "Even at my best, I'm a delayed explosion — I can be defused, but only with skill and precision. It's not just that I've learned to control myself but that Usha has learned how to manage me."

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

2014: J.D. Vance and Usha Got Married

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and Usha have been married for more than a decade.

J.D. and Usha exchanged vows at a June 2014 ceremony in Kentucky, months after graduating in 2013. They held both Christian and Hindu ceremonies.

During a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on October 29, J.D. expressed his hopes that his wife would also convert one day.

"As I've told her and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church?" he shared. "Yeah, I honestly do. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

Article continues below advertisement

2017–2021: J.D. Vance and Usha Welcomed Their 3 Children

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and Usha share three children.

J.D. and Usha welcomed their first child, Ewan, in June 2017. Their second and third child, Vivek and Mirabel, were born in February 2020 and December 2021, respectively.

Article continues below advertisement

2022: Usha Vance Supported J.D. When He Ran for Congress

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance's wife is the daughter of immigrants.

A GOP star, J.D. won the nomination and general election for the U.S. Senate from Ohio in 2022. Usha remained by his side throughout the entire campaign and after he won the position.

She also supported him every step of the way when Donald Trump tapped J.D. for the vice presidency.

"My background is very different from J.D.'s. I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister," she said at the convention. "That J.D. and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country."

Article continues below advertisement

August 2024: Usha Vance Defended J.D. After His 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and Usha both attended Yale Law School.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Months before the 2024 election, J.D. sparked controversy when he commented about the U.S. being run by "childless cat ladies."

Usha was quick to defend her husband, explaining during an interview with Fox News, "The reality is, J.D. … made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive. What he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder."

Article continues below advertisement

November 2024: J.D. Vance Thanked His 'Beautiful Wife' After Winning the Election

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

They have shared the story of their first meeting in interviews and at public appearances.

After winning the election, J.D. took to X to thank his "beautiful wife."

"THANK YOU!" he wrote. "To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this. To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level. And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you."

Article continues below advertisement

January 2025: Usha Vance Stood by J.D.'s Side When He Was Sworn in as Vice President

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance became the 50th vice president of the U.S.

Usha was present at the 2025 inauguration, holding the Bible when J.D. was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Article continues below advertisement

November 2025: J.D. Vance and Usha Sparked Divorce Rumors

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Erika Kirk has since refuted the affair rumors.

J.D. and Usha's marriage was rocked by divorce rumors weeks after he shared an emotional hug with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event in October.

The buzz intensified when the second lady was seen without her wedding ring during a November 19 visit to Camp Lejeune.

Article continues below advertisement

December 2025: J.D. Vance Addressed the Split Rumors

jd vance wife usha relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance and Erika Kirk made headlines following their 'flirty' hug.

Following weeks of silence, J.D. dismissed the divorce claims during an interview with NBC News, insisting their relationship was "as strong as it's ever been."

"I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," he said of the speculation. "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.