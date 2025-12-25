Inside J.D. Vance and Wife Usha's Marriage: A Complete Timeline Amid Split Rumors
2010: J.D. Vance and Usha Met at Law School
J.D. Vance's marriage to his wife, Usha, has come under pressure due to swirling divorce rumors.
Before they became the vice president and second lady of the U.S., J.D. and Usha were students at Yale Law School, where they first met.
"We were friends first, because — I mean, who wouldn't want to be friends with J.D.? He was then, as now, the most interesting person I knew. A working-class guy who had overcome childhood traumas that I could barely fathom," Usha said of meeting and falling in love with J.D. while at the Republican National Convention.
She added in her speech, "Although he's a meat and potatoes kind of guy, he adapted to my vegetarian diet and learned to cook food from my mother, Indian food. Before I knew it, he'd become an integral part of my family, a person I could not imagine living without."
J.D. shared a similar sentiment in his 2016 memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.
"She seemed some sort of genetic anomaly, a combination of every positive quality a human being should have: bright, hardworking, tall, and beautiful," he wrote.
He also detailed Usha's role in his success and happiness: "Even at my best, I'm a delayed explosion — I can be defused, but only with skill and precision. It's not just that I've learned to control myself but that Usha has learned how to manage me."
2014: J.D. Vance and Usha Got Married
J.D. and Usha exchanged vows at a June 2014 ceremony in Kentucky, months after graduating in 2013. They held both Christian and Hindu ceremonies.
During a Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi on October 29, J.D. expressed his hopes that his wife would also convert one day.
"As I've told her and I've said publicly, and I'll say now in front of 10,000 of my closest friends: Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church?" he shared. "Yeah, I honestly do. Because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."
2017–2021: J.D. Vance and Usha Welcomed Their 3 Children
J.D. and Usha welcomed their first child, Ewan, in June 2017. Their second and third child, Vivek and Mirabel, were born in February 2020 and December 2021, respectively.
2022: Usha Vance Supported J.D. When He Ran for Congress
A GOP star, J.D. won the nomination and general election for the U.S. Senate from Ohio in 2022. Usha remained by his side throughout the entire campaign and after he won the position.
She also supported him every step of the way when Donald Trump tapped J.D. for the vice presidency.
"My background is very different from J.D.'s. I grew up in San Diego, in a middle-class community with two loving parents, both immigrants from India, and a wonderful sister," she said at the convention. "That J.D. and I could meet at all, let alone fall in love and marry, is a testament to this great country."
August 2024: Usha Vance Defended J.D. After His 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark
Months before the 2024 election, J.D. sparked controversy when he commented about the U.S. being run by "childless cat ladies."
Usha was quick to defend her husband, explaining during an interview with Fox News, "The reality is, J.D. … made a quip in service of making a point that he wanted to make that was substantive. What he was really saying is that it can be really hard to be a parent in this country, and sometimes our policies are designed in a way that make it even harder."
November 2024: J.D. Vance Thanked His 'Beautiful Wife' After Winning the Election
After winning the election, J.D. took to X to thank his "beautiful wife."
"THANK YOU!" he wrote. "To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this. To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level. And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you."
January 2025: Usha Vance Stood by J.D.'s Side When He Was Sworn in as Vice President
Usha was present at the 2025 inauguration, holding the Bible when J.D. was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
November 2025: J.D. Vance and Usha Sparked Divorce Rumors
J.D. and Usha's marriage was rocked by divorce rumors weeks after he shared an emotional hug with Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, at a Turning Point USA event in October.
The buzz intensified when the second lady was seen without her wedding ring during a November 19 visit to Camp Lejeune.
December 2025: J.D. Vance Addressed the Split Rumors
Following weeks of silence, J.D. dismissed the divorce claims during an interview with NBC News, insisting their relationship was "as strong as it's ever been."
"I think that we kind of get a kick out of it," he said of the speculation. "With anything in life, you take the good with the bad. You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been, and I think Usha's really taken to it, and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role."