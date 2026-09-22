J.D. Vance Attacks the 'Fart Left' in Embarrassing Rally Gaffe: 'I Promise That Was an Accident'

Article continues below advertisement

At a sparsely attended rally to drum up support for the midterm elections, Vice President J.D. Vance made an embarrassing gaffe while trying to attack the far left. Vance accidentally referred to Democrats as the "f--- left" instead of the "far left" during a midterms campaign rally in Greensboro, N.C.. The verbal slip occurred while Vance was stumping for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley. He quickly recognized the mistake as it happened and paused to joke about the gaffe with the audience.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Gets Trolled

JD Vance attempts to give a rousing speech but trips up and attacks the "fart left" instead of the "far left" pic.twitter.com/0L95lzq5ji — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 21, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/x JD Vance 'promised' the flub wasn't intentional.

"I promise that was an accident. So to the fake news who will accuse me of bad language, I promise I did not mean to call them the 'fart left.' I meant to call them the 'far left,’” Vance quipped. The blunder drew immediate laughter from the crowd at the Koury Convention Center but quickly triggered widespread mockery across social media. Right-wingers loved the incident with commenters joking, “If the shoe fits,” and “tomato/tomahto.” “I was going to tell him to stick to his day job, but he sucks at that too,” another added. “Does @JDVance actually think this lame mispronouncing schtick is funny? Maybe it is for his low-information MAGA voters,” mused another. On the left, they weren’t as amused, with one noting that the veep often has to backtrack on his comments, dubbing him. “The habitual 'misspeaker.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance also misspoke in August, calling Canada a 'state.'

While answering a question about trade disputes and tariffs during an August visit to Maine, Vance accidentally stated, "we have to remember Canada is a state." He quickly caught himself, telling the crowd, "Sorry, Freudian slip. That was actually an accident. Canada is a country.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The VP Has Made Several Other Flubs

Source: MEGA Donald Trump once accidentally combined Vance's name with rival candidate Josh Mandel, calling him 'J.D. Mandel.'

At a Michigan GOP rally ahead of the September 11 anniversary, Vance suffered a brief verbal blunder when he inadvertently said America would "celebrate" the anniversary of the terror attacks. He immediately corrected his phrasing on stage, explaining he meant "commemorating" the tragedy and celebrating the heroes who saved lives that day.

Source: MEGA The vice president called the 'far left' the 'f--- left.'