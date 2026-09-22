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J.D. Vance Attacks the 'Fart Left' in Embarrassing Rally Gaffe: 'I Promise That Was an Accident'

Jd Vance
Source: MEGA

The incident occurred at a campaign event for Michael Whatley.

Sept. 22 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

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At a sparsely attended rally to drum up support for the midterm elections, Vice President J.D. Vance made an embarrassing gaffe while trying to attack the far left.

Vance accidentally referred to Democrats as the "f--- left" instead of the "far left" during a midterms campaign rally in Greensboro, N.C..

The verbal slip occurred while Vance was stumping for Republican Senate candidate Michael Whatley. He quickly recognized the mistake as it happened and paused to joke about the gaffe with the audience.

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J.D. Vance Gets Trolled

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JD Vance 'promised' the flub wasn't intentional.

"I promise that was an accident. So to the fake news who will accuse me of bad language, I promise I did not mean to call them the 'fart left.' I meant to call them the 'far left,’” Vance quipped.

The blunder drew immediate laughter from the crowd at the Koury Convention Center but quickly triggered widespread mockery across social media.

Right-wingers loved the incident with commenters joking, “If the shoe fits,” and “tomato/tomahto.”

“I was going to tell him to stick to his day job, but he sucks at that too,” another added.

“Does @JDVance actually think this lame mispronouncing schtick is funny? Maybe it is for his low-information MAGA voters,” mused another.

On the left, they weren’t as amused, with one noting that the veep often has to backtrack on his comments, dubbing him. “The habitual 'misspeaker.’”

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photo of J.D. Vance also misspoke in August, calling Canada a 'state.'
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance also misspoke in August, calling Canada a 'state.'

While answering a question about trade disputes and tariffs during an August visit to Maine, Vance accidentally stated, "we have to remember Canada is a state."

He quickly caught himself, telling the crowd, "Sorry, Freudian slip. That was actually an accident. Canada is a country.”

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The VP Has Made Several Other Flubs

photo of Donald Trump once accidentally combined Vance's name with rival candidate Josh Mandel, calling him 'J.D. Mandel.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump once accidentally combined Vance's name with rival candidate Josh Mandel, calling him 'J.D. Mandel.'

At a Michigan GOP rally ahead of the September 11 anniversary, Vance suffered a brief verbal blunder when he inadvertently said America would "celebrate" the anniversary of the terror attacks.

He immediately corrected his phrasing on stage, explaining he meant "commemorating" the tragedy and celebrating the heroes who saved lives that day.

photo of The vice president called the 'far left' the 'f--- left.'
Source: MEGA

The vice president called the 'far left' the 'f--- left.'

During his 2022 Ohio Senate primary race, Donald Trump accidentally combined Vance's name with rival candidate Josh Mandel, calling him "J.D. Mandel."

When reporters asked Vance for his reaction, Vance fumbled his own words while defending Trump, saying, "Sometimes he's going to misspoke — misspeak. Everybody's going to do that.”

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